From the mayor's desk: Peter Walker

This week, Goulburn Mulwaree Council appointed a new Chief Executive Officer to oversee the organisation.
Aaron Johansson is the former Chief Executive Officer of Charters Towers Regional Council in Queensland and will be joining us from July 11, 2022.
Advertisement
My fellow Councillors and I twice had the opportunity to meet Aaron face-to-face during the recruitment process, and I was impressed by his mature approach, along with his energy and drive.
He brings extensive, impressive local government and private sector experience, working for Charters Towers as its CEO for the past five years, and prior to that at Isaac Regional Council for four years as Chief Financial Officer and then as Director Corporate, Governance and Financial Services.
Prior to his time in Local Government, Aaron worked in mining, education and financial services management roles.
I would particularly like to thank both Brendan Hollands and Matt O'Rourke for their outstanding work as acting General Manager over the past months.
I look forward to welcoming Aaron and his family when they make the move to Goulburn, along with the opportunity to show them around our wonderful area.
Goulburn will be well represented at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, with lawn bowler Ellen Ryan to pull on the green and gold in Birmingham.
Ellen, who recently notched up 100 caps for Australia, will make her Commonwealth Games debut when the lawn bowling begins on 29 July.
I know everyone in Goulburn Mulwaree will get right behind Ellen when she takes to the greens, and I wish her all the very best.
At this week's Council meeting, Councillors endorsed a series of initial recommendations from the Sustainability Working Party on a number of initiatives aimed at addressing climate change and the loss of biodiversity in our community.
As part of these recommendations, Council will consider creating two new positions; an Environmental Education Officer and a Sustainability Education Officer. Council will also consider an Environmental Rates Levy, a community tree voucher system, development of a baseline climate change and sustainability report and a number of other exciting initiatives for our community.
A further report from the Working Party will come back to Council by 31 August, which I look forward to reading.
In late May, I attended a Rural Health Forum in Sydney, organised by the Country Mayors Association of NSW.
This forum followed the tabling in Parliament of the Inquiry into Health Outcomes and access to Health and Hospital Services in Rural, Regional and Remote NSW.
While we are fortunate to have a great facility such as Goulburn Base Hospital servicing our district, the Inquiry's recommendations really reinforced that rural and regional areas across NSW continue to lag behind with health services, compared to metropolitan areas.
The forum in Sydney was very well attended by mayors from across the state, with presentations from the Minister for Regional Health and Minister for Mental Health, Bronnie Taylor MLC, the Shadow Minister for Health and Mental Health, Ryan Park MP, and other health professionals.
It was very refreshing to hear both sides of politics agree that a bipartisan approach towards improving rural and regional health services was needed, and that debate on the matter needs to come before Parliament soon.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council will be getting behind the Country Mayors Association of NSW in its efforts to ensure that all 44 recommendations of the Inquiry are adopted by Parliament, by writing to the Premier and the Leader of the Opposition.
Advertisement
This is our opportunity to redress the deficiencies in regional and rural health delivery. We cannot let our communities down.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.