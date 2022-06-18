Letters to the editor

I have to agree with the letter from Chris Grant and Bob Kirk (Wednesday 15thJune) re lack of acknowledgment for newspaper articles.
I am the publicity officer for two groups in town; one group is a club for active seniors.
Last month I submitted an article with photos of a guest speaker, who is an adventurer and an author. The article was certainly a good news story, however it was not published (in the print edition).
It is not the fault of the staff at the Goulburn office, it is the fault of upper management who can't think outside of the square.
Yes the paper does have cost, however if they add more content in the paper reduce the cost for advertisers more people would buy and read the paper. There are many people who do not have access to a computer, and rely on the paper for what is happening in Goulburn.
By constantly promoting to read the paper on line, the management has caused the problems they are now encountering, also it is a form of discrimination against those that do not have access to the internet.
To save our valuable paper, come on people cancel your online subscriptions, and start supporting our paper, this way we will have all the important news that is happening in Goulburn.
William (Bill) Smith
Ed's note: While we appreciate the sentiment towards maintaining a quality print product, digital subscriptions help keep our journalists employed to cover local stories for both print and online.
The era of a living wage is upon us. Take a look at Social Security, spends billions trying to force square pegs into round holes.
The dept has devised an insane circular economy, where thousands are being paid to futilely try to drive people into full time jobs that don't exist.
If both sides of this silly equation were put in the same boat and paid a living wage, they could work part time, in a far more productive capacity.
Matt Ford
Cows produce methane gas into the environment, consequently this increases the carbon emissions, so should we start to eliminate beef and milk from our diet? The problem is that we humans also expel gas. Australia's carbon emissions are much lower than those in China and the US. So, what should we do? Perhaps the climate zealots could suggest a solution?
Margaret Elder OAM
Over the last six months as the Community Independent Candidate for Hume, I have listened and spoken with hundreds of people throughout the electorate. They have spoken about many issues that require their representative's intervention.
Here just a few of the issues that I feel sure Mr Taylor MP will be keen to act on.
A Federal Integrity Commission that is independent with powers to investigate all.
Re-instate Goulburn TAFE. Action to stop the Tarago Waste Incinerator to protect residents in Tarago and Goulburn and prime agricultural land.
A representative who is visible, on the ground, readily available, able to communicate with all in the electorate.
Transition to a renewable economy with Hume given the opportunity to benefit from renewable energy hubs.
Increased funding for our Landcare groups who provide a huge range of services.
Meet with and negotiate on behalf of the HumeLink Alliance.Whether local, state or federal, an MP can negotiate on behalf of their constituents. The community is better served when it's MP listens, knows the issues and works to ensure the interests of the people.
Penny Ackery
