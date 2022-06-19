The Swans need to start winning again if they want to play in finals this season.
Their latest setback came against the Woden Blues at EPC Solar Park on Saturday, June 18 when they fought hard in a 13.8.86 - 7.5.47 loss.
Swans coach Simon Treloar said his side were just beaten by a better side on the day.
"It was a tough day for us today," Treloar said.
"They were a good team and were just better on the day."
After having the best start to the season in their history, the Swans have fallen off the pace, but Treloar said it was difficult to pinpoint the reason.
"We're playing different players every week and we haven't played any side twice yet, so it's hard to say why we've been been losing games," he said.
"However, there's definitely stuff we can still work on, but it will take time.
"The good thing is we're getting better every week and we're gelling more and more as well."
The goal for the Swans heading into the season was to qualify for finals and although it's becoming increasingly more difficult, Treloar's side will not give up until it is out of the picture.
The Swans next play the Molonglo Juggernauts from 2pm at Adero Law Nest on Saturday, June 25.
