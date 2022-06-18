There's still plenty of fight left in the Goulburn Bulldogs.
There was a lot on the line for them when they took on the Queanbeyan Kangaroos at Seears Workwear Stadium on Saturday, June 18, and they got the job done with grit and determination.
Coming off four losses in a row after winning the first three games of the season, the victory allowed the away side stay in touch with the top four teams of the Canberra Region Rugby League First Grade competition.
Bulldogs player coach Tyson Greenwood acknowledged the importance of the 38-18 win.
"The win today was massive," Greenwood said.
"If we lost today, we'd be six points behind finals on the ladder."
The first half was a try-fest, with the Bulldogs leading 22-12 at the break.
The Kangaroos got within four points with 25 minutes left on the clock, but the Bulldogs scored the final two tries to seal the deal.
Greenwood, whose main goal was still to make the semifinals, said the most pleasing thing about the victory was the way it came about.
"We used our eighth sub with 22 minutes to go and had three injured on the bench," he said.
"However, the boys showed extreme character, effort and attitude.
"The biggest takeaway from today was that everyone wanted to play for each other and get the result.
"The effort showed today was the best I'd ever seen from the squad.
"They all left nothing left on the paddock."
The victory moved the Bulldogs up to fifth on the competition ladder and set up a mouthwatering clash against the Belconnen Sharks from 3pm at the Workers Arena on Sunday, June 26.
Earlier in the day, the Bulldogs league tag side had a good over the Kangaroos league tag side at the same venue, winning 12-4 to put them one win outside the top four.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs Katrina Fanning Shield side continued on their fine form, beating the Harden Worhawks 14-6 at McLean Oval, and moved up to second on the ladder.
I love sport.
