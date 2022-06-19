You wouldn't have any fingernails left if you were cheering on the Goulburn Bears youth men's side on Saturday, June 18 when they took on the Sutherland Sharks at Veolia Arena.
The round 11 clash of the Waratah 2 Youth Men league went right down the wire, with the away side coming away with the 76-72 victory in the dying stages.
Bears captain Bailey Stewart said the result could have gone either way.
"We had them right until the last 10 seconds pretty much," Stewart said.
"There were a few stages where they got a run and then we got a run straight after.
"Unfortunately, we were too inconsistent with a few of our passes and they got a lot of offensive rebounds which hurt us as well."
The match was pretty much a must win game for the Bears if they wanted to achieve their preseason goal of making finals and Stewart knew that.
"Winning the game would have given us a good chance to make finals, but we definitely showed we can match the top teams in the competition.
"Our expectations from here on in is to win as many games as we can.
"We have about eight games left, so if we could win at least five more, that would be unreal."
The Bears sit in eighth spot on the ladder following the loss and Stewart said he wasn't satisfied with where the side was at.
"Games like tonight show we can play at a high level, but we haven't been doing that all year," he said.
"It hurts, but it's good to have a game like this to remind us of where we can be."
Jack Pocock was the highest points score for the Bears with 18 points while Charles Johnston top scored for the Sharks with 20 points.
The Bears Youth Men next play the Camden Valley Wildfire at the Mt Annan Leisure Centre from 1pm on Saturday, June 25.
Earlier in the day, the Bears women enjoyed a seven point victory over the Tamworth Thunderbolts at the Hawkesbury Indoor Stadium.
The win moves the girls up to second spot on the Waratah Women League competition.
