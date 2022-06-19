Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Goulburn Bears lose to the Sutherland Sharks in Waratah 2 Youth Men league

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated June 19 2022 - 7:42am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shot: The Goulburn Bears fought right to the death in this thrilling contest. Photo: Burney Wong.

You wouldn't have any fingernails left if you were cheering on the Goulburn Bears youth men's side on Saturday, June 18 when they took on the Sutherland Sharks at Veolia Arena.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.