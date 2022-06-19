Tributes have flowed for Kelvin (Kel) Edgerton who passed away at Goulburn Base Hospital last month.
Kel was born December 30, 1939 at Canowindra, NSW to parents Jack and Marjorie. He was the second of five children.
He commenced school at age four, helping to keep a tiny country school, 'Blossom Vale' open. He gained his Intermediate Certificate at Canowindra High but left due to his Dad's ill-health.
Kel became a roustabout in shearing sheds in his late teens at properties in Canowindra and Cowra.
He then started in the NSW Police Force in 1960 in Highway Patrol and transferred to Goulburn in 1963 from Liverpool where he had met Michelle. They married in 1964 and had two children, Steven and Lena.
He was promoted to Sergeant 3rd class in 1978 but decided to resign from the Police Force and started working in security under contract to Woodlawn Mine. He provided security, rescue and first aid for 12 years.
In 1990 he started at Saint John of God Hospital as a wardsman and loved working there. He retired after 21 years at the age of 72 and moved to Lake Bathurst.
Kel loved the outdoors, fishing, shooting, playing football and cricket in Goulburn and was a passionate follower of rugby league and cricket. He spent many happy hours on his farm at Bungonia with family and friends. He loved telling a yarn and playing practical jokes, spending time driving his tractor and listening to country music.
Kel passed away at Goulburn Base Hospital on May 14, aged eighty-two.
Family, friends and ex-workmates paid many wonderful tributes to him.
He was a loving husband, father and father-in-law. He is survived by wife Michelle, children Steven and Lena and sister-in-law, Sam.
He has left us all with many fond memories
A celebration of Kel's life was held at Craig's Hill chapel on Monday, May 23, 2022. - Obituary supplied.
