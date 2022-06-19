Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Paying tribute to former Goulburn man, Kel Edgerton | Obituary

Updated June 20 2022 - 4:59am, first published June 19 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOVED: The late Kel Edgerton had a varied career and loved the simple things in life. Photo supplied.

Tributes have flowed for Kelvin (Kel) Edgerton who passed away at Goulburn Base Hospital last month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.