The girls at the Goulburn and District Hockey Association (GDHA) have plenty to smile about.
The u15 division one girls, u18 division one girls and the division two open women GDHA sides all came up trumps at the Hockey NSW Field State Championships held recently.
They beat North West Sydney 2-0, Newcastle 5-2 and the Central Coast 6-0 respectively.
They all topped the group during the pool stages as well.
Naomi Jones, who coached both the u18s and open womens sides, said she couldn't have asked more from her players.
"I was really happy with both teams," Jones said.
"We played some really good structured hockey."
Heading into the tournament, Jones felt the sides had a decent chance of winning the whole thing.
"I thought they would go well," Jones said.
"The u18s team had been working together for quite some years now.
"The core of the group had been together since they were about nine-years-old.
"As for the seniors, they came second last year after a shootout in the final, so I though they had a good chance this time around."
The result of the u15s girls was quite remarkable given the lack of experience in the squad.
U15s co-coach Rachael Croker said she was extremely proud of everyone's efforts.
"The younger players in the u15s had never attended the championships before due to COVID, so there were a lot of nerves leading into it," Croker said.
"We trained for five weeks leading up to it.
"Most of our girls play club level together, so I think that gave us an advantage over the other teams."
These fantastic results came after a whole of GDHA players of both genders were selected for state and national squads.
