Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Goulburn and District Hockey Association dominates Hockey NSW Field State Championships

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated June 21 2022 - 12:10am, first published June 20 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winners: The GDHA u18 division one girls were one of three champions from the association at the Hockey NSW Field State Championships. Photo: supplied.

The girls at the Goulburn and District Hockey Association (GDHA) have plenty to smile about.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.