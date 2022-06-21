Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Race to Regions

Goulburn 'well positioned' for remote workers as tree changers flock from the cities post-COVID

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:36am, first published June 21 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn is 'well positioned' according to one property industry leader. Photo: file

Goulburn has joined an exclusive list of property hotspots across the state according to Real Estate Institute of NSW (REINSW) CEO Tim McKibbin.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.