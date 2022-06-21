Goulburn has joined an exclusive list of property hotspots across the state according to Real Estate Institute of NSW (REINSW) CEO Tim McKibbin.
McKibbin, along with REINSW President Peter Matthews, was in town on Tuesday night (June 21) to discuss the local real estate market with members, the community and property stakeholders and representatives.
Advertisement
Read more: Regional filmmaker showcased at festival
Data from property analysts REA Group showed the median price of a house in Goulburn Mulwaree increased by 22 per cent over the last year with units up by 13 per cent.
Speaking to the Post, McKibbin said Australia's first inland city was 'well positioned' to take advantage of the rise of remote working after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have certainly seen growth right across the state," he said.
"Goulburn is very well positioned to be attractive to tree changers because it is within striking distance of Sydney. You wouldn't want to be doing it everyday but if you only have to do it once a week [it's doable].
"We've seen a lot of this in the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and South Coast as well."
McKibbin, who said his corresponding trip to Goulburn in 2021 was the last one before NSW's mid-year lockdown, said the last decade had seen two big changes hit the property market.
"In terms of things I've seen change, there's two that instantly jump to mind," he said.
"One is property prices skyrocketing and stamp duty brackets not changing since 1986. As a consequence government has been raking in stamp duty, especially in the last 12 months."
"The biggest thing [that's changed] for first-home buyers is the deposit.
"To try and bridge the gap...it used to be something like seven years to save for a deposit and now it's blown out to around 13."
Held at the Workers Club, all proceeds went towards REINSW's charity partners Assistance Dogs Australia, specifically the construction of a new home in Western Sydney.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.