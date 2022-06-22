Council recognises and provides a letter of thanks to the Crookwell Goulburn RailTrail Inc. on past years work on Goulburn to Crookwell Rail Trail project concept.

Council note, a further feasibility study is being undertaken by Goulburn Mulwaree Council to update the costings and feasibility study of the project.

Council review the imminent report(s) on the effect and success of the Tumbarumba and Northern Rivers Rail trails.

Council continue to liaise and work together with Goulburn Mulwaree Council on tourism initiatives.

Council further investigate cycling and tourism opportunities that will positively impact the Shire and occur within a shorter time period.