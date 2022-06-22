Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Upper Lachlan Shire Council make decision on Goulburn-Crookwell Rail Trail support

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:35am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Crookwell railway line just north of Norwood Rd near the Middle Arm Rd. Photo: Darryl Fernance.

Upper Lachlan Shire Council will only provide non-monetary support and advocacy for the proposed Goulburn-Crookwell Rail Trail following an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday (June 21).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.