Upper Lachlan Shire Council will only provide non-monetary support and advocacy for the proposed Goulburn-Crookwell Rail Trail following an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday (June 21).
The proposed 56km route intends to utilise the old Goulburn to Crookwell rail corridor and turn it into a cycleway similar to the trail in Tumbarumba.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council recently allocated funds in its 2022/23 budget to update maintenance and other costings in addition to a feasibility study and economic assessment.
Last week an extraordinary meeting was called with Upper Lachlan Shire councillors gathering to discuss a motion to continue support for the project.
Amongst other recommendations the motion (see below) called for a continuation to work with Goulburn Mulwaree Council regarding the trail and other tourism initiatives.
Following robust discussion by councilors both in favour and against the motion, a vote has held which saw it lose by five votes to four.
An amended motion was then put forward by Cr Nathan McDonald.
'The Upper Lachlan Shire Council withdraw its support for the Goulburn to Crookwell rail trail to be established in the Upper Lachlan Local Government area and that Upper Lachlan Shire Council provides non-monetary support and advocacy to Goulburn-Mulwaree Council for the establishment of a Rail Trail within the Goulburn- Mulwaree Local Government area.'
The motion was carried five votes to four, officially withdrawing council's immediate support for the project and only providing non-financial assistance to Goulburn Mulwaree for a nearby trail.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
