State Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman has thrown her voice behind concerns around a proposed Gundary Plains solar farm.
Ms Tuckerman used NSW Parliament to support landowners who have also opposed the planned 400 megawatt solar farm to be built by Lightsource bp.
Advertisement
Landowners previously cited fears over effects on agricultural land and the visual impact of the solar panels, which would span a 632 hectare site on Windellema Road, south of Goulburn.
"The Goulburn electorate is saturated with renewable energy projects. While I understand the importance of these projects as an alternative power source, it should not be at the expense of the local community, agriculture and environment," Mrs Tuckerman said through a Private Members' Statement to Parliament on June 8.
"It is land which is currently growing quality cattle, Merino sheep and lambs. The adjoining farmers run fat lambs, cattle and goats for the food market, stud sheep and Merino sheep."
Lightsource bp Country Manager Adam Pegg objected to the claims of disruption to agriculture, saying the company intended to have sheep remain on site.
"Currently it is used to run cattle and sheep," Mr Pegg told the Post.
"As Lightsource BP intends to continue to have sheep graze on site, there would be little change to the agricultural capability of the property, and absolutely no change to the use of land surrounding the proposed site.
"All design work around this project has been conducted with the intention of allowing sheep to continue to graze on the site throughout its operational life."
Ms Tuckerman said the farm would be covered in mass infrastructure, and create few jobs.
"Now the land faces a proposal for 1,500 acres to be covered in a 400 megawatt solar facility that has over 1.2 million panels, batteries, DC/AC converters and a 300KV substation, with an operational life of 35 years and a dismal two to four jobs created after the initial build," she said.
"Recently I met with some of the adjoining landholders, those who have put in many years of hard work and sacrifice to their property and community. These residents are facing a situation poised to severely disrupt their entire livelihood and personal health.
"Their homes presently overlook a magnificent landscape of green valleys and foothills. However, if this proposal is to go ahead, there will be 180 degrees of glinting and glaring glass from the solar farm impacting their panorama."
One of the landowners who met with Mrs Tuckerman was grazier Ann Moore, who said she and her neighbours were becoming 'desperate'.
"If they want to do something for the environment they should plant 1500 acres of trees. It's just the completely wrong place," Ms Moore said.
Advertisement
"Wendy came to see that [the proposed site] and she said this just can't go ahead. She was gobsmacked like the rest of us. We really appreciate her support and how she has started fighting for us because we're desperate."
Lightsource bp also said they would undertake an assessment regarding visible effects such as glare.
"By design, solar panels absorb rather than reflect light, and independent visual impact specialists have judged their reflective index is similar to materials like wood - which reflect virtually no light," they said in a statement.
"A detailed glint and glare assessment will be completed as part of the studies to determine any impacts on nearby residents as part of Lightsource bp's undertaking to mitigate any impact on its neighbours.
"Lightsource bp does not comment on individual cases in order to protect the privacy of others, however it can confirm it is engaging with any owners of nearby properties who have expressed concerns about glare."
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Advertisement
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.