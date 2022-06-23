There's a new mural at Goulburn South Public School.
Led by Aboriginal Education Officer Monica Bridge, students created the mural which was officially opened at an assembly on Monday, June 20.
Ms Bridge worked with all classes, used student ideas and designed the mural with the students.
She also shared stories, artistic techniques and symbols used in Aboriginal Art.
Goulburn South Public School relieving principal Emily Morrow said the school had a strong Indigenous culture.
"The mural visibly celebrates the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and cultural pride in our school," Ms Morrow said.
"It served as a platform for students to engage authentically with Indigenous culture through hands on materials as they journeyed through the design phase.
"It also sparked class discussion and cultural awareness, fostering a sense of pride in our Indigenous students.
"Monica motivated and encouraged students, using Aboriginal art as an educational tool."
Ms Bridge said she was really proud of the students.
"There are so many wonderful artists at Goulburn South Public School and I feel privileged to have been a part of their educational journey," Ms Bridge said.
"Students have enjoyed their time painting and learning about Aboriginal art and culture".
The assembly was hosted by the school's 'Deadly Leaders' Serenity and Lianah.
