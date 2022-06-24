Goulburn Post
Goulburn Chamber of Commerce opens nominations for its Business2580 awards

By Goulburn Chamber of Commerce
Updated June 24 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:20am
Flashback: Agent 2.0 were one of the businesses to win an award last year. Photo: Liz Townsend.

The Goulburn Chamber of Commerce Business 2580 Awards are on again for 2022.

