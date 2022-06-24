The Goulburn Chamber of Commerce Business 2580 Awards are on again for 2022.
Fifteen award categories are open for nomination and will result in one business winning the coveted People's Choice Award.
Four of the categories are aligned with the BusinessNSW Business Award scheme, and seek to recognise exceptional employers, employees and start up businesses.
These categories will be assessed by independent judges and finalists will be eligible to proceed to the BusinessNSW Far South Coast Region Awards.
One of these categories, and new for 2022, is an award recognising businesses making an exceptional contribution to their industry through innovation, sustainability or social enterprise.
This award will be judged by Chair of the Goulburn Mulwaree Sustainability Working Party Sam Rowland.
"In times of economic and environmental uncertainty, it is more important than ever that businesses are able to adapt and the criteria for this award is broad because there is so much potential for new ideas and creative thinking," Mr Rowland said.
"We are fortunate to have so many smart, talented individuals in our community and I admire our capacity to overcome those challenges, to grow and to contribute to society in difficult times."
The other 11 categories celebrate Goulburn's favourite local businesses across a range of industries.
These award categories will be decided by popular choice by the residents of Goulburn Mulwaree.
This year the award process has been simplified to collect nominations and votes at the same time.
Each nomination counts as one vote for that business and the business with the most nominations in each category will be the winner. There is no separate voting round.
The People's Choice award will be decided based on the single business across all categories with the most votes - there is no separate voting process for People's Choice.
Votes can be entered via the Business2580 Awards website while paper forms will also be available from businesses around Goulburn, the Visitor Information Centre or by contacting the Chamber on 0477 258 005.
Nominations will close midnight Friday, July and finalists in the Goulburn's Favourite categories top three businesses in each category will be announced on July 20.
The finalists in the BusinessNSW award categories and the People's Choice will be announced on July 28.
This year, the Chamber is very excited that the Business2580 Awards will culminate in an in-person award gala event on August 5 at the Goulburn Workers Club.
The event will feature the award presentations and a three-course meal.
Tickets, including group tables, are available via the Business2580 Awards website.
The Chamber would like to acknowledge the generous support of our major event sponsors; Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman, Studio4 Signs and Design, Evolution Trophies, Graeme Welsh Real Estate, RDASI, Jigsaw Plan Management, Robert James, Bek's Bloomz, Goulburn Workers Club, The Goulburn Post, RJ Sidney Craig and Rainbow Faces.
More information about the awards and key dates can be found on the Business2580 website www.business2580awards.com.au.
For more information, contact the Goulburn Chamber Executive Assistant Rosey Stronach via info@goulburnchamber.com.au.
