Plenty of young sports people have been rewarded with funding from the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation.
Some 15 athletes from 10 different sports received their funding at the Civic Centre on Tuesday, June 21.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker told the recipients it wasn't all about winning, but about having fun.
He said it was also important to acknowledge their parents, grandparents and carers who supported them through their sporting journey.
Jett Edwards and Chloe Pollard were recognised for their excellence in basketball, while Elsie Apps' dominance in cycling and Michael West's brilliant results in flat track motorcycle racing and speedway bike racing saw them rewarded too.
Also receiving funding was Makayla Jones and Grace Jones in hockey, Eamon Shiel and Owen Edwards in tennis, Emma Shirley in gymnastics, Isabella Pollard in netball, Tyrese Pule'anga in rugby union, Caolan Hazell and Holly Doggett in soccer and Jackson Schultz and Stella Douglas in swimming.
Cr Walker said it was great to see so many young promising athletes coming through the ranks.
"The best thing about this is that we have athletes from a whole range of sports," Cr Walker said.
"Across the board, we've got some really talented people in our community and they need recognition."
The Ray Harvey Sports Foundation is named after the late Ray Harvey who contributed to many sport and community activities throughout the Goulburn community.
The purpose of the foundation is to provide support to promising young sports people.
It helps them financially with coaching fees and provides assistance with costs associated with competition experience outside Goulburn Mulwaree.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is the trustee of the foundation.
I love sport.
