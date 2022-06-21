Vital lifestyle programs Advertising Feature

KEEPING BUSY: From gardening to cooking and learning to Zoom family members, the residents at Gill Waminda aged care center lead a high quality and satisfying lifestyle. Photo: Supplied

At Gill Waminda aged care center, the lifestyle program forms a significant component of the community culture and is an important part of the holistic care provided to residents.



From gardening, armchair travels to different countries and pet therapy, the lifestyle team ensures all residents' interests are included.



Lifestyle coordinator Marg said they held care-partnership meetings each month where residents were asked which activities they want to do, as well as discussing themed events and food. "They tell us what they would like."



Regular surveys and assessments of lifestyle programs are conducted to incorporate residents' feedback



"One year we had around fourteen local schools visit to sing carols to the residents, and the knitting group made a Christmas stocking for every student filled with a lollipop, so we were knitting from July to Christmas."

As well as the residents' interests, lifestyle programs are aligned with their individual physical and emotional needs and care plans. In Dorset Wing, which is dedicated to dementia care, staff arranged a daily cooking group. The residents in the group cook their own morning or afternoon tea, which is planned with their Recreational Activity Officer (RAO) and done in collaboration with the center's catering team. The food is then shared with all residents. Participating regularly in an active, fun and familiar practice is beneficial and creates a sense of stability and purpose.

Maintaining the wellbeing and safety of residents while allowing them to do what they love has been paramount for the center during the pandemic. An initiative by Marg meant each wing had their own designated RAO. This allowed for individual and smaller group activities in a COVID-safe manner, so residents were not restricted to their room.



"The biggest challenge was not isolating people and that everyone was included, while maintaining infection prevention and control," Marg said.

The pandemic meant they used technology more than ever to keep residents connected with their families and community. Residents hold video chats with their families on iPads provided by the center. This was fun and gave residents the opportunity to interact with family members on a regular basis, more so than before. As the pandemic situation improves, scenic bus trips have resumed.