Goulburn Mulwaree Council is calling for a higher standard of road construction on its heavy vehicle haul routes.
Instead of the current 10-year pavement life, a proposed change to a development control plan flags a 25-year life.
Advertisement
The alteration to the 2009 plan would only apply to new extractive industry or those seeking changes to current approvals.
READ MORE:
A report to the recent council meeting stated that haul routes had been developed according to conditions at the time and were built to "varying standards."
But over the past few years heavy rain has deteriorated surfaces more quickly. In addition, the council has been in dispute with Multiquip Quarries over the standard of work on its 18km haul route, taking in Oallen Ford and Jerrara Roads at Bungonia.
There are more than 90km of haulage routes in the LGA, also including:
The DCP sets out minimum standards such as seven-metre carriageways in rural areas, one-metre shoulders on either side, with a 500mm seal; nine-metre wide culverts and bridges and construction for an 80km/h speed limit and 10-year life.
"(These) are generally consistent with other council road standards with the exception of the 10-year pavement life," the report stated.
"...The 25-year-life is required both for urban and rural roads. The extended life minimises council risk by reducing likely maintenance interventions and lessens its exposure to increased potential capital replacement costs."
ALSO READ:
The proposed change to the DCP is on public exhibition for 28 days.
A transition period, allowing for existing standards, will apply for current development applications.
Advertisement
Cr Jason Shepherd welcomed the move.
"We should be updating our policies so that ratepayers are not penalised by outdated (ones)," he said.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.