Friday's attestation parade at the Goulburn Police Academy took on a distinctly different appearance as eight specially trained dogs joined the ranks.
The four detection and four general purpose police dogs and their handlers graduated alongside 200 new probationary constables at the ceremony.
Deputy Premier and Police Minister Paul Toole attended the attestation which was also watched by proud family and friends.
Acting Police Commissioner David Hudson swore in the new recruits, including their canine friends.
The police dogs completed the NSW Police Detection and General Purpose Novice Courses in 2019 and 2021, but had not been able to graduate until Friday due to COVID restrictions.
The class included 169 students born in Australia and 31 born overseas. Their countries of origin include India, England, Iraq, Belgium, New Zealand, China and South Africa.
Four recruits are indigenous, with one joining through the Indigenous Police Recruitment Our Way Delivery (IPROWD) program.
The probationary constables will be deployed to police stations across the state from Monday to complete their year of on-the-job training.
Mr Toole said every attestation ceremony was a significant occasion for the Police Force and the community.
"I congratulate our newest probationary constables, who will be deployed to areas where they are needed the most," he said.
Acting commissioner Hudson said the ceremony was an important opportunity to recognise the commitment of Class 353, as well as their families and friends.
"Behind every police officer and every probationary constable is a family and a network that plays a critical role in supporting our people," he said.
"It's more important than ever that we ensure our police have our utmost support so that they can enjoy long and successful careers.
"It's also a unique and special occasion when we see new police dogs enter the Force. The value police dogs bring to policing - including criminal investigations and critical incident response is significant and should be recognised."
Acting Assistant Commissioner Toby Lindsay said a career in policing was exciting and rewarding.
"As a probationary constable engaged in general duties policing you can expect to be working with and helping the community," he said.
"You will also undertake a wide range of investigations including motor vehicle accidents, stealing offense, assaults and more.
"In addition to general duties policing, there are more than 100 specialist roles in support of our frontline police and community."
The Hume Police District will not receive any new probationary constables but the Southern Region will receive twenty-five.
