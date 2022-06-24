Man to face Goulburn Court after pursuit from Robertson to Marulan

Just after 9.30am (Thursday June 23 2022), officers attached to Traffic South were conducting patrols along Hoddle Street, Robertson, when they observed a Holden Commodore, with checks revealing it was allegedly stolen earlier this week.
A pursuit was initiated after the driver failed to stop; however, it was terminated at Moss Vale due to safety concerns.
Soon after, the vehicle was sighted on the Hume Highway, Sutton Forest, before a second pursuit was commenced.
It will be alleged the driver failed to stop, and the pursuit continued to Wingello, before being called off when the sedan was driven onto the wrong side of the road.
Shortly after at 10:10am, officers sighted the vehicle on the Hume Highway, Penrose, before a third pursuit was initiated. The driver again allegedly drove onto the incorrect side of the road before the pursuit was called off.
Road spikes were successfully deployed near Uringalla Creek, Marulan, and soon after, the driver stopped and was arrested, about 10.30am.
During a search of the vehicle, police seized methamphetamine, prescription medication and a knife.
The driver - a man aged 35 - was taken to Goulburn Hospital before being conveyed to Goulburn Police Station where he was charged with eight offences, including:
The man was refused bail to appear in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday July 6 2022.
