Honouring the contribution of peacekeepers and humanitarians

Local historians are appealing to Goulburn people for help with an upcoming exhibition.
The popular Mulwaree High School Remembrance Museum is planning for its 2023 exhibition, War and Peace.
Volunteer Leone Morgan said her team was keen to make contact with 'Goulburn folk' who had served in peacekeeping and/or humanitarian roles or relatives who served in that capacity.
"A number of men have been found, thanks to the assistance of Goulburn Sub Branch member) Gordon Wade, however, we know that there are more with whom we would like to make contact," she said.
The current exhibition, Goulburn Connections with the HMAS Perth; Tobruk and the RAAF over France and Germany will be taken down at the end of the year and be replaced with the War and Peace display.
The museum celebrates its 30th year in 2022. It was established by former agricultural science teacher and current volunteer, Bill Needham, in part to convey a sense of appreciation about families' war history to students.
However the McDermott Drive facility has also become a valuable research centre and tourist attraction. It has accrued more than 10,000 items over its life.
If anyone can help with the 2023 exhibition, please contact Leoné Morgan on 4821 2587.
The museum is open to the public every Sunday from 2pm to 4pm, or by appointment on the above number.
