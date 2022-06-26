It is remarkable that after two and a half years of virtually zero amount of interaction or live performance, we now have a renaissance of activity in sport, commerce and the arts.
In recent weeks we have had excellent offerings and performances at the Hume Conservatorium, Lieder Theatre and the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre (GPAC).
Only in the past two weeks we went to the GPAC where we were carried to the heights by the flute playing of Jane Rutter, one of Australia's finest musicians.
Her sense of humour walked hand in hand with her superb musicality. Accompanied only by a reticent guitar, she demonstrated her love of performing by playing to us compositions covering several centuries. Even the most diminutive piccolo made an appearance. It was a most memorable morning capped by an extremely social luncheon.
We moved on the following day to the Lieder Theatre for Romeo and Juliet. We have seen this done by the Bell Shakespeare Company, BBC etc and turned into musicals, such as West Side Story. Can the Lieder give us any more?
Well, yes, they did. After a rather quiet start, we were carried away by the emotions of first love on the one hand, and a bitter family strife on the other.
In a very large cast, it is impossible to mention everybody. However, Blake Selmes' Mercutio, Roger Feltham as the priest and Fiona Churchill's nurse were, to me at least, memorable. But it is a team and as a team it was a production of Olympian standard.
The trillions of words some of the characters had to learn was an achievement in itself, but the producer, Ryan Paranthoiene, must have been pleased, as indeed we were.
It is to be hoped that the high standard of these offerings of the past few months will continue and the performers will be well supported.
Goulburn could be a cultural centre of the State, which in turn means that the commercial and economic side would profit considerably. People have to eat! Do we dare hope that this will be a vital part of our future?
