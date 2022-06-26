Goulburn Post

High quality Goulburn performances a feast for senses | Letter

Updated June 26 2022 - 5:37am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POLISHED PERFORMANCE: Luan Bone as Romeo and Blake Selmes as Mercutio in the Lieder Theatre's recent production, Romeo and Juliet. Photo: Supplied.

It is remarkable that after two and a half years of virtually zero amount of interaction or live performance, we now have a renaissance of activity in sport, commerce and the arts.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.