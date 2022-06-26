There was a great atmosphere at St Saviour's Cathedral as the newest community group was welcomed.
To celebrate National Refugee Week, the Goulburn Multicultural Centre (GMC) introduced the Goulburn African community on Saturday, June 25.
Advertisement
READ ALSO:
Group leader Peter Denise arrived in town in 2006 and said it was a privilege and an opportunity to live in Goulburn.
"We are very happy with the reception we received when we arrived in town," Mr Denise said.
"One of our major goals for this city is to build unity among the African community.
"We will organise sporting activities among the youth and the adults.
"We will also share barbecues together."
There was a lot of music and dances from different cultures at the event and Ms Pearson said it was great to see a new addition to town.
National Refugee Week comes at a historic moment in time, with 100 million people now displaced around the world and the number of countries affected by conflict double what it was a decade ago.
The GMC supports anyone who has arrived from overseas to find accommodation, employment, schools, childcare and also friends.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport.
I love sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.