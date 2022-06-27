Combining discussion-style information sessions and fun activities, Go4Fun is aiming to reduce the rates of childhood obesity.
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in 2017-18, around 1 in 4 children aged five to 14 were overweight or obese.
Children living in a regional or remote area were also more likely to be overweight or obese than children living in major cities.
Now, Go4Fun program manager Gary Vehtic is bringing the free program to Goulburn, starting at the beginning of the next school term.
Mr Vehtic said taking a whole family approach to making healthy changes was a great way to stay motivated.
"Families are eating less meals together and increasing their time on devices and TVs, which we know has a significant impact on sleep and long-term health," he said.
"Being part of Go4Fun helps to reset behaviours and provides a very supportive environment to discuss lifestyle challenges for Goulburn residents."
The program will run for 10 weeks at Goulburn PCYC with each session tackling a different issue.
Mr Vehtic said topics ranged from how to read food labels, the five food groups, screen time and sleep routines.
There will also be a variety of physical activities for kids to participate in including soccer, gymnastics and rock climbing.
"Being held at the PCYC, it's a great location, families can get out of the cold and the there are so many activities for the children," Mr Vehtic said.
"Our aim is to work with families to set healthy behaviours."
Go4Fun is running in term 3 starting on Tuesday, July 19 from 4-6pm at the PCYC. Places are limited.
To save your spot visit www.go4fun.com.au or call 1800 780 900 or sms 0409 745 645 for a call back.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
