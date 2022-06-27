With a number of players moving into the forwards for the first time, former Brumbies Super W player Paige Penning led her inexperienced pack around the park. The prop was at her abrasive, assertive best, physically dominating the Mudchicks with and without the ball. She was backed up by her fellow front rowers Sariah Mita, and Rachael Ross in her first ever game at hooker, along with second rowers Hope Cohen and winger-turned-second-rower Melissa Smith. This tight five busted their bums all game, and all five of them should be proud of their games.