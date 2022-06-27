It was clinical, it was decisive, and it was precisely the performance the Goulburn Dirty Reds Women needed after last week's loss.
Over the years, this Reds Women's team has built success on a simple concept; forwards busting a gut and earning the right to throw the ball out to the backs, who carve up defensive lines like Sunday roasts.
The Reds took this game plan to Bungendore on Saturday when they took on the third-placed Mudchicks. They executed it to perfection, recording a resounding 66-0 win over the home team.
Saturday's game also shows the importance of one or two experienced heads in the team; something that was sorely missing during last week's loss to Jindabyne.
One of these players was Maddy Tooth, who crossed for four tries, racking up 100 points for the club along the way.
Tooth yet again showed why she is the finest centre in the competition. In her first game for the Reds since returning from her selection in the First Nations Gems rugby league team, Tooth was imperious in attack and devastating in defence. The 19-year-old's ability to drift, cut back, and hit the smallest of gaps is something you'd expect from a much more experienced player.
With regular halfback Jordan Brooker unavailable, Chloe Waddell stepped into the scrumbase role. She combined magnificently with Ash Mewburn; the pair of them providing clean, quick ball to the backline.
Mewburn turned back the clock with some strong runs to set up tries, and was superb in guiding the team around the park.
With a number of players moving into the forwards for the first time, former Brumbies Super W player Paige Penning led her inexperienced pack around the park. The prop was at her abrasive, assertive best, physically dominating the Mudchicks with and without the ball. She was backed up by her fellow front rowers Sariah Mita, and Rachael Ross in her first ever game at hooker, along with second rowers Hope Cohen and winger-turned-second-rower Melissa Smith. This tight five busted their bums all game, and all five of them should be proud of their games.
Their efforts allowed the backs to do their thing, with fullback Ash Deaton carving up with the ball, Maddy Campbell putting in some strong runs and Jess Ross smashing anyone with the ball who came near her.
But while there were some outstanding individual performances, it was genuine team effort.
The Reds were reactive, aggressive and didn't give the Mudchicks a chance to build any momentum, applying massive amounts of pressure at the breakdown. Numerous times the Reds would pilfer the ball and counterattack, with players flooding in support.
But while the ten tries were a sign of a strong attack, the Reds will be thrilled that they kept the Mudchicks scoreless. The defence was excellent, stifling Bungendore and not allowing phases to build.
It didn't take long for the Reds to score and set the tone for the day. Deaton showed all her class to finish off a counterattacking play and cross the line, and from there it was a regular procession across the line.
Waddell soon crossed from a set piece play for the first of her two tries, before Tooth notched up four consecutive tries.
Penning capped off her strong game with a try, followed by a rest. Shortly after, in her first game for the Reds, Liz Keo was on the end of a backline play, and showed outstanding pace to run in a long distance try.
Unsurprising, Tooth was awarded the three Best and Fairest points, Waddell the two points, while Penning picked up one point, along with Players' Player.
The Reds will host Uni-Norths Owls at Poidevin Oval this weekend.
