Woman dies in single vehicle crash near Goulburn

A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash near Goulburn today.
About 1.30pm on Sunday, June 26, emergency services were called to the Hume Highway near Wollumbi Road, Marulan, following reports a car travelling north had left the roadway and continued over an embankment, before hitting a tree.
Witnesses went to the assistance of the driver, and only occupant, of the vehicle before emergency services arrived; however, she died at the scene.
The woman is yet to be formally identified; however, is believed to be aged in her 70s.
Officers from The Hume Police District attended and have commenced investigations into the incident.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward and contact local police or Crime Stoppers.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
