The Goulburn Bulldogs Katrina Fanning Shield (KFS) side's season continues to go swimmingly.
Their latest victory came against South Coast United at the Goulburn Workers Arena on Sunday, June 26 in front of a decent crowd.
The home side were dominant in both halves and were hardly troubled in the 30-4 victory.
Bulldogs coach for two seasons now, Wayne Blackwell, said the game couldn't have gone any better and could see the side improving week after week.
"It was a slow start from us, but we got on top in the end," Blackwell said.
"We started quickly in the second half and our defensive line improved.
"This performance was much better than last week.
"Our intensity in the second half was pretty high to compared to other weeks."
The result puts the Bulldogs within one win of the Yass Magpies which sit on top of the ladder and Blackwell is understably satisfied with the way the season is going.
"I think we've still got a lot of improving to do, but I'm happy with where we're at.
"Hopefully we can get to the top and win the premiership."
Meanwhile, it's been a tough couple of weeks for South Coast United, mainly due to injuries, so team manager Bree Moreton was pleased from what she saw from her side.
"We showed up and did the best that we could with the numbers we had," Moreton said.
We're missing some of our players, so some had to play out of position.
"We tried to stay composed and control the ball.
"Although they got away with the win, I'm extremely proud of our effort."
Most of the players in the South Coast side are from all over the state like Wollongong, Batesman Bay, Albury and Canberra, meaning a lot of travel is involved.
Despite the challenges, South Coast United sit in sixth spot, just one win away from a top four position.
There are now five games remaining in the home and away season.
The Goulburn Bulldogs KFS side next play the UC Stars from midday on Saturday, July 2 at Raiders Belconnen while South Coast United have the Boomanulla Raiders from 1pm at Boomanulla Oval.
