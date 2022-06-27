The Goulburn Community Drug Action Team and Goulburn Youth Services are putting on another roller skating disco with the help of the RollerFit Team. There will be two sessions on the day, the first from 3-5pm which will be open to the community, and a second youth session for ages 12 to 24 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be a limited number of skate and other safety gear hire available at no cost, but you must bring your own helmet to participate. A canteen will be available and dinner will be provided in session two at no cost. The disco will take place on Saturday, July 2 at Goulburn PCYC.
Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. Built around the old St Saviour's Church from 1874 to 1884, St Saviour's Cathedral is one of the finest white sandstone cathedrals in the Southern Hemisphere. Designed by one of Australia's most famous architects, Edmund T Blacket, the tower was built and bells installed as per the original design in 1988 as a Bicentennial project. Two sessions of tours will be held on Saturday, July 2 at 10.30am and 2.30pm.
After touring the bell tower, head over to check out St Saviour's Community Craft and Garage Sale. There will be lots of different stallholders with craft items, garden equipment, clothes, books, produce, tools, bric-a-brac, furniture, toys and plants. The markets will be held at St Saviour's Cathedral Hall on Saturday, June 4 from 9am to 1pm.
The Sydney Symphony will come to Goulburn this weekend to perform music by Johann Sebastian Bach, the master of the Baroque style, and the great composers he inspired. Like his father CPE Bach was one of the most celebrated composers of his day. Inspired by both Bachs, Mendelssohn's String Symphony completes this captivating performance - music of infectious happiness, and Mendelssohn at his most glorious. The performance will take place on Saturday, July 2 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased through GPAC.
Inspired by her father's long operatic career and her own early experiences on stage in the Sydney Opera House as a child extra, Julie Bennett has delivered a debut novel that immerses readers into the underbelly of the theatre world and the gritty streets of Sydney in 1973. The talk will begin at 3pm on Saturday, July 2 held in the Goulburn Mulwaree Library, and will be followed by a meet and greet with the author. Bookings are essential, and can be made at www.trybooking.com/BZWMT or by contacting the Library on (02) 4823 4435.
The AAA NSW Region Alpaca Colour Show is coming to Goulburn, but with a twist, this year's theme will be 'Christmas in July' for the Carnival of Colour. Exhibitors will be coming from all over NSW. Breeders will also be available to answer any questions and supply information to anyone interested in becoming part of the alpaca world. So get excited and immerse yourself in everything Alpaca at the Goulburn Recreation Centre from 9.30am to 4pm over Saturday July 2 to July 3.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
