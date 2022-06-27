Goulburn Post
What's on in Goulburn and surrounding towns this week

Sophie Bennett
Sophie Bennett
June 27 2022
Skaters at a previous Roller Skating Disco. Photo: Burney Wong.

Roller Skating Disco 

Pull your skates out 

The Goulburn Community Drug Action Team and Goulburn Youth Services are putting on another roller skating disco with the help of the RollerFit Team. There will be two sessions on the day, the first from 3-5pm which will be open to the community, and a second youth session for ages 12 to 24 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be a limited number of skate and other safety gear hire available at no cost, but you must bring your own helmet to participate. A canteen will be available and dinner will be provided in session two at no cost. The disco will take place on Saturday, July 2 at Goulburn PCYC.

