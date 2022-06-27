The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) u12 girls soccer representative team returned home from the Forbes Gala Day over the weekend as champions.
The girls played Parkes first up at 9am and within the first two minutes, scored through Shae Dumesic.
They played attacking football to win 1-0.
Their second game was against Orange which was an even affair.
However, the STFA girls ran out winners 2-1 with Shae and Ava Nicholson netting a goal each.
The strong Bathurst side was their next game and it ended goaless.
Their fourth game was against a very skilful Griffith side which had won the Country Cup in Bathurst over the June long weekend.
This was a tight game, but the STFA girls stood up to Griffith and forced 0-0 draw.
They took on Bathurst in the semi final and got the upper hand quickly.
Shae scored two goals and and Rihanna Butler scored the othe in their 3-0 win..
In the grand final against Griffith, the girls played their best soccer.
This turned out to be a great game of soccer with end to end play and both keepers were called on to protect their goal.
The action on the field kept the supporters of both teams on their feet, but the STFA girls came out as 1-0 winners.
STFA u12 girls coach Lindsay Cosgrove said it was one of the best efforts he had seen in his 50 years of coaching.
"The girls gave it their all over six 30 minutes games and three hours of full on soccer played at a very high level," Cosgrove said.
