Southern Tablelands Football Association win

By Stfa
Updated June 27 2022 - 6:11am, first published 4:30am
Winners: The STFA u12 girls celebrating their success. Photo: Supplied.

The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) u12 girls soccer representative team returned home from the Forbes Gala Day over the weekend as champions.

