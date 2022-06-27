Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Emergency services attend crashes in Goulburn and district

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 27 2022 - 6:04am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vehicle crashes and fire keep emergency services on the hop

Emergency services have had a busy weekend attending crashes around Goulburn and district.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.