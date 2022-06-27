Vehicle crashes and fire keep emergency services on the hop

Emergency services have had a busy weekend attending crashes around Goulburn and district.
The most serious was a fatal crash on the Hume Highway near Wollumbi Road, Marulan at about 1.30pm Saturday.
A woman aged in her seventies, died after her car ran off the road and continued over an embankment before hitting a tree. She died at the scene. Police are yet to confirm where the woman was from.
Police, ambulance and three RFS units attended the scene.
On Saturday at 11.45pm, a single B-double jack-knifed across the Hume Highway's northbound lane, RFS operational officer Mitchell Butler said.
The mishap, near Red Hills Road, closed one lane of the highway. RFS, Goulburn's NSW Fire and Rescue brigade, police and Roads and Maritime Service attended. Ambulance was not required as the driver was not injured.
Despite initial reports it was a fuel tanker, it turned out to laden with milk. The load was not able to be salvaged until early Sunday morning.
On Saturday at 2.20pm, emergency services also attended a two-vehicle crash on the Hume Highway bypass. Police could not provide further details.
Also on Saturday, at 2.45pm, RFS, police and ambulance were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Junction Point Road, north of Crookwell.
Mr Butler said the person was not trapped. Ambulance media confirmed their crew was called off.
On Monday, June 27 at 7am, four RFS units and one NSW Fire and Rescue brigade were called to a structure fire on Peelwood Road, some 4km from Laggan.
Mr Butler said a small farm shed was fully involved when crews arrived. The shed contents are unknown and the cause is under investigation.
