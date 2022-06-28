Goulburn Post
Inaugural duathlon heads to Goulburn in July

Updated June 28 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:30am
Elite Energy in partnership with Goulburn Mulwaree Council, will host the inaugural Goulburn Duathlon on Saturday July 16, 2022. Picture: Supplied.

After being postponed multiple times in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, multi-sport event company, Elite Energy in partnership with Goulburn Mulwaree Council, will host the inaugural Goulburn Duathlon on Saturday July 16, 2022.

