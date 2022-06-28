Inaugural duathlon heads to Goulburn in July

After being postponed multiple times in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, multi-sport event company, Elite Energy in partnership with Goulburn Mulwaree Council, will host the inaugural Goulburn Duathlon on Saturday July 16, 2022.
The Duathlon format is a favourite among athletes and Elite Energy spokesperson, Seb Gallery, is eager to see how it plays out on the flat, fast streets of Goulburn.
"Goulburn Duathlon is a thrilling event for many of our athletes. Not only is it a new event and course for our competitors to try, but this year's standard distance duathlon race is a qualifier for the 2023 Multisport World Championships to be held in Ibiza, Spain," he said.
"One of the most exciting parts of the course to me is that it looks like it is a really fast and flat run course, with a few challenging sections on the bike.
"The most challenging section on the cycle leg will be a 6.7 per cent ascent, which is sure to raise athletes' heart rates before the turnaround point.
"I am expecting some really quick times from the athletes that will come in from across the state in an attempt to snag some qualifying points for the Australian Age Group team."
The Duathlon will consist of three different distance races, each including a run and cycle leg:
Each race will begin and end at Marsden Weir Park. The run element will make use of the Wollondilly River Walkway, with the cycling element to follow a course along Crookwell Road, then onto Chinamans Lane and Range Road towards Mummel.
Due the nature of the event, altered traffic arrangements will be in place along the course.
There will be a number of vantage points where spectators can view the races.
Competitors can enter at the following link: www.eliteenergy.com.au
