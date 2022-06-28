Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Tarago community 'outraged' over lead decontamination delays

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport for NSW has covered lead contaminated soil recovered from the rail corridor and other parts of Tarago and added a stabiliser. Houses can be seen at the rear of the piles. Photo: Adrian Ellson.

Tarago residents have demanded answers on why a government department has not started remediation of a lead-contaminated rail corridor near their village.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.