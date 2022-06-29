Just a year ago, he was wandering the streets of a south coast town, homeless and hungry.
On the weekend, rescue dog 'Griff' was wowing the audience starring as Toto in the Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company's production, The Wizard of Oz.
Advertisement
The Aussie terrier wears the distinction of being the first animal to appear on stage at Goulburn's Performing Arts Centre.
READ MORE:
The four-and a half-year-old hasn't allowed the honour to go to his head, despite being 'mobbed' by youngsters as he was taking a quiet wee out the back later.
Owner Jenny Schabel was suitably proud of her pooch but was quick to praise the entire production. It played to packed audiences across Friday, Saturday and Sunday and combined 90 cast and crew.
"It was a beautiful, joyful and popular show which was very professionally done," she said.
It's been a long journey for Griff from street to stage. A year ago, Ms Schabel adopted him from a south coast animal shelter after he'd been picked up by rangers. He was intended as a companion for her other dog but soon, his nature melted his owner's heart.
Ms Schabel said the Australian Terriers were the first dog breed to originate in Australia as a "hardy, fearless dog that could work in all kinds of weather." They are friendly, loyal, intelligent and enjoy interacting with people.
"Griff definitely has these temperament traits," she said.
"I was besotted and I was so lucky to have him come into my life before the COVID lockdowns."
He was fortunate enough to be snapped up for his first performance after the Theatre Company advertised for a dog to star in the show.
Griff's nature proved an asset in The Wizard as Toto's life was imperiled several times. He was 'stolen' by monkeys and taken away in a basket, prompting gasps from the audience.
He drew roars of laughter as he 'stole' a cooked sausage from Professor Marvel's fork and calmly handled at least 10 actors picking him up during the show.
Advertisement
There were plenty of noises and special effects but like a true professional, Griff took them in his stride. If any encouragement was needed, his favourite things - squeaky toys and dog food - did the trick.
"Griff loved all of the attention and pats from cast, crew and especially the 'munchkins,'" Ms Schabel said
Grace Robinson, who played the lead - Dorothy - had a special rapport and tapped into the love of her own dog.
Appreciative comments flowed for the production. Audience members said everyone was brilliant on stage, praised the quality of local entertainment and the "amazing" costumes, sets and projections.
Ms Schabel, a part-time school teacher, said it was uplifting to see so many students involved.
Advertisement
"It was a really nice to connect with students at a different level and the play was lovely return to live performance," she said.
Griff was rewarded for his efforts with a toy and plenty of hugs and pats.
As for his next role, Ms Schabel said he'd consider another theatrical gig. But given his performance, she's weighing up his prospects as a support dog in aged care facilities and schools.
"He just spreads so much joy and it would be nice to see him reprise that role," she said.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Advertisement
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.