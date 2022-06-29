Running for Goulburn Lilac Queen was never on Rebecca Priora's "itinerary".
Ms Priora said she was inspired to run after a woman brought in a brochure to her work.
"I was looking through it with the other girls and I thought that'd be fun and it sort of just turned into something from there," Ms Priora said.
Candidates have to raise $1000 for charity to be in the running, whoever can raise the most money is crowned queen.
The 26-year-old candidate is fundraising for the Leukaemia Foundation.
"My nan actually passed away from leukaemia five years ago and my nan was basically like my mum." Ms Priora said.
"She meant the world to me, so that was the charity that I've chosen. It's very, very important to me."
The Lilac Queen candidate has set up a GoFundMe page for donations as well as a Facebook page, both under the name 'Bec Priora for Lilac Queen 2022'.
She will also run a raffle and have donation jars at the Goulburn Medical Clinic, where she currently works.
Ms Priora recently completed a certificate III in business administration in the medical field. She is currently completing a diploma in general practice management.
Goulburn Lilac City Festival president Carol James encouraged more people to nominate for the Lilac Queen competition.
"We'd certainly like to see two or three more put their hands up because it helps with fundraising and the competition itself," she said.
"It's a great thing for them to do and there's a fantastic prize on offer."
The winner will receive a week away at The Mantra, Gold Coast, valued at up to $3000.
Ms Priora said she recalled her childhood dance teacher being crowned Lilac Queen and had many fond memories of the Lilac City Festival.
"When I was little I always used to go to the parade and they would have markets and I loved it," she said.
"It'll be interesting to see a different side of it being an adult."
Cr James said the annual competition was wonderful for nominees' confidence and helped to build their profile in the community.
The Lilac Queen will be invited to numerous community events throughout the year.
Ms Priora said the community aspect was something she would look forward to if she won.
"I've got to know quite a lot of people through my job so I do look forward to doing some things in the community and getting to know everybody better," Ms Priora said.
If you would like to nominate, call Cr James on 4821 5033 or 0409 483 766.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
