This school holidays students and youth in the Upper Lachlan will have a feast of activities at their disposal.
From July 4-17, the Upper Lachlan Shire Council Winter Youth Program will host events in Bigga, Collector, Crookwell, Dalton, Gunning and Taralga for youths aged between 12 and 24.
General Manager Colleen Worthy described the Winter Youth Program as an exceptional achievement.
"We've got activities at eleven different venues in six of the towns and villages in the Shire, including Musical Painting, Waste to Art Workshop, Laser Disco, Sword Symposium, Movie Nights, Arcade Games, Macrame Wall Hangings, Create a Dream Catcher and Games Nights," she said.
"We've never had anything like this in the Shire that offers such a great variety of activities across so many villages."
Mrs Worthy said that the event had been driven and organised by Grants Officer Renee Brownlee, Tourism and Economic Development Manager Christiane Cocum and by Councillors Mandy McDonald, Lauren Woodbridge, Jo Marshall, John Searl and Nathan McDonald.
"This team has done a tremendous job, and the funding they've been able to realise will make this a substantial event for many young people in the Shire," she said.
Mrs Worthy said that the event had been jointly funded and supported by NSW Youth Week, the NSW Government and the Upper Lachlan Shire Council.
Further details can be found in the calendar of events, including a QR code link to a related survey.
For more information, please call Cr Mandy McDonald on 0435 243 080.
