If you were ever curious about what environmental initiatives were happening in the region, now is your chance to learn about five local 'environmental heroes'.
Southern Tablelands Arts has partnered with the Yass Area, Gunning District and Upper Lachlan Landcare to hold the Champions of Change Film Festival over three evenings in Crookwell, Gundaroo and Dalton.
The Festival premiers five short films created by emerging local filmmakers. Each documentary focuses on a story of environment, hope, and community members doing amazing work across the Southern Tablelands region.
Composting expert Wendy Husband said she was happy to have been matched with emerging filmmaker Heidi McGeoch.
Ms Husband said the name of the film, 'Waste not, want not' was her father's mantra for life.
"It has stuck with me and I get really excited about turning waste into something functional," she said.
Southern Tablelands Arts ran a series of workshops with acclaimed filmmaker Brian Rapsey in Crookwell. Participants created short environmental documentaries especially for the Champions of Change Film Festival.
Each filmmaker was paired with a local citizen scientist to create a short documentary and learnt storyboarding, filming techniques and editing skills.
Emerging filmmaker Heidi McGeoch said Brian Rapsey was "fabulous".
"He was very professional and we were very amateur," she said.
"There were a lot of technical aspects to learn but I really loved making the film.
"We had so much fun at Wendy's property, on the day we filmed we were in stitches with laughter the whole time."
Ms McGeoch said the main message she wanted to share through her film was the importance of keeping green waste out of landfill.
"Upcycling also means mending things, like our clothes, if everyone does their bit everything gets better," she said.
Film subject Wendy Husband worked overseas as a natural resource consultant for 15 years before returning to her property near Taralga.
Ms Husband said she had transformed "pure sand" into land where food could be grown.
"I've really seen the harshest of climates so we're in a good position in Australia," she said.
"It's important to teach skills so we can continue to improve the condition of our soils and keep waste out of landfill."
Ms Husband said the Champions of Change Film Festival was important to share what people in the community were doing.
"How else do we know what's going on," she said.
The first session will be held at the Crookwell Memorial Hall on Friday, July 8 from 4pm to 6pm. The second will be at Gundaroo Hall on Saturday, July 9 from 4pm to 6pm and the final session will be held at Dalton Hall on Sunday, July 10 from 4pm to 6pm.
To complement the environmental theme of the festival children are invited to a free creative workshop to turn 'waste into art' with award-winning artist Al Phemister on Saturday, July 9 from 12pm to 3pm at the Gundaroo Memorial Hall before the Saturday screening.
Tickets are free and include afternoon tea and a Q and A session with the filmmakers.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
