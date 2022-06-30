Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

The Goulburn Group criticises Taylor, Tuckerman over solar farm stance

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 30 2022 - 2:56am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A solar farm planned for the Gundary Plains on Goulburn's southeastern outskirts has sparked strong debate about its appropriateness for the area. Photo: Louise Thrower.

A war of words and political accusations have broken out over a proposed solar farm near Goulburn.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.