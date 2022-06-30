A war of words and political accusations have broken out over a proposed solar farm near Goulburn.
The Goulburn Group has accused Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and member for Hume Angus Taylor of opposing "jobs and development" from Lightsource bp's planned $540 million 400 megawatt peak solar farm on the Gundary Plains.
Advertisement
It has also claimed that Mr Taylor has "privately" backed a residents' opposition campaign to the project. His property is near the intended site.
READ MORE:
Mr Taylor declined comment on the accusation but said it was "critical" that people's concerns were heard.
The company is proposing to build the farm on a 632 hectare site stretching from 1013 Windellama Road to Kooringaroo Road, off Mountain Ash Road. The state significant project is forecast to supply enough energy for 133,000 households and create 400 construction jobs.
But neighbours are opposed to its location on "prime grazing land." Ms Tuckerman has taken up their cause and voiced her opposition in NSW Parliament.
In a statement, TGG said it was "dismayed" by local politicians' stance, given the promised "hundreds of jobs for local people and contracts for local businesses."
"It is staggering that Angus Taylor and Wendy Tuckerman are backing the campaign by a small number of landholders against a project that has the potential not only to provide a boost to the local economy but to open up much larger opportunities for renewable energy developments in our region," TGG vice-president Mike Steketee said.
"Whose interests do they have in mind exactly? Don't people in Goulburn and surrounding areas deserve jobs and development?
"Apparently, voters in our electorate were misled by Angus Taylor's recent pitch for re-election through his campaign leaflet that was headed 'Jobs, Skills, Industry'.
"Mr Taylor's property is one of the small number close to this proposed development. But as our elected member of parliament, not to mention as former Minister for Emissions Reduction, he has a wider responsibility to his community and to the planet."
Mr Steketee claimed Mr Taylor was "privately giving his strong backing to the opposition campaign."
Mr Taylor said there was "enormous opposition" to the project from surrounding landholders.
Advertisement
"It is critical their concerns are being appropriately considered and listened to," he said.
"I share their deep concerns as does (Ms) Tuckerman. It is also important to recognise the Gundary area is not part of the NSW government's Renewable Energy Zone. There are renewable energy zones planned and operational across the state that welcome these projects but the Gundary region is not one of those."
The group has also questioned whether state energy minister, Matt Kean, who promoted a "rapid transition to renewable energy," endorsed Ms Tuckerman's stance on the solar farm.
"As a community association with a strong commitment to action on climate change, TGG supports this project provided that the promises made by the company are kept and there are further benefits for our community," Mr Steketee said.
"...The project plans include livestock grazing on the 638ha where the solar panels and battery system will be located, demonstrating that farming and renewable energy can be compatible."
Advertisement
But Ms Tuckerman said she did not object to renewable energy.
"My concern is that this solar farm as proposed is enormous (at) 400MW and with 1.2 million solar panels - the largest in the state, that will impact more than 74 neighbours and that's a conservative estimate. The size and scale is enormous," she said.
"My argument is around not only the impact to those who will be affected, but to the planning issues.
"Firstly it is not in an renewable energy zones (REZ) where this project should be built. The REZ are set up for good reasons including the connections to the electricity grid, transmission stations, supporting roads infrastructure and more.
"If more and more of these projects are going to be proposed we need to ensure the right planning framework is in place to manage the impacts and ensure the supporting infrastructure is in place to support the scale and size of these projects.
"We just can't have these huge projects dumped anywhere without consideration to the agricultural land, our communities' infrastructure and how they will affect other landholders. We need certainty around planning frameworks."
Advertisement
Affected resident, Ann Moore, said she would be furious if Ms Tuckerman and Mr Taylor weren't "fighting" for neighbours.
"They are our elected representatives and that's what they're paid to do. The Taylors will be badly affected visually by the farm and surely they have a right to fight for their personal space," she said.
Mrs Moore and husband Stan have spoken out about perceived visual, amenity, environmental and agricultural impacts, as well as property devaluation.
TGG says it will make "strong representations" for the 400 jobs to be sourced locally, and to provide training through TAFE.
Advertisement
"It will expect it to establish a significant community benefit fund, applying the best models used for existing wind and solar projects," Mr Steketee said.
He pointed out that ANU Professor, Andrew Blakers, a leading expert on renewable energy, had described the Goulburn district as "highly suitable" for a renewable energy zone that could attract billions of dollars in investment.
"But Mr Taylor was not interested in such an initiative, so we missed out," Mr Steketee said.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.