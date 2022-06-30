Music-packed month for Performing Arts Centre

Catch symphony to soul, country music to McCartney with a packed musical calendar at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre this July.
It kicks off this weekend with a visit from the Sydney Symphony Orchestra performing Shining Brightly.
Inspired by Bach - this is a program featuring the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, the master of the baroque, his son CPE Bach and Mendelssohn's infectiously uplifting String Symphony No. 7.
GPAC Manager Raina Savage said the Symphony's performance would be a signature moment for the Centre.
"This will be the first time our audience will experience the magic of a full, concert hall orchestral experience in our beautiful new venue," Ms Savage said.
"It'll be an occasion to dress up and celebrate a new era of world-class theatre performances right here in Goulburn."
The music continues with the all-singing, all-dancing songs in the Key of Motown, direct from Las Vegas, on Thursday, July 21.
Eight incredible singers with all the cool choreographed moves and a live band will take you on an unforgettable journey through the sounds of the Supremes, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Stevie Wonder, and more.
If you like your music country - Jason Owen and Hayley Jensen, fresh from Tamworth and more Golden Guitar nominations - perform Superstars of Country - Then and Now - the music of past greats - Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline - and current stars - Keith Urban, Garth Brookes, Shania Twain and more - on Saturday, July 16.
The soul sounds and feel good vibes continue with The Sapphires on Thursday, July 28 - Australia's beloved story of four Aboriginal young women from the bush who find themselves serenading the troops on the frontline of the Vietnam War.
The month wraps up with the heart-warming harmonies and beautiful voices of Damien Leith and Darren Coggan, performing the Lennon and McCartney songbook in The Two of Us on Saturday 30 July.
Ms Savage said there is something for everyone to enjoy at the GPAC this month.
"With school holidays coming up, kids and the young at heart can run away to join the circus, and for the older crowd, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival will have you rolling in the aisles," she said.
Even the circus and comedy have great music. Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus sees Mozart mixed with hilarious and heart stopping circus antics, and is fabulous fun for all ages on Friday, July 8, with great circus workshops for ages 4-12.
Melbourne International Comedy Festival presents an all-killer, no-filler line-up of Australian stars and talented newcomers on Sunday, July 10 at 5pm. The Festival is sponsored by Tribe Brewery, with pre-show live music by The Rich Pitcher from 2pm and craft beers on tap.
For tickets contact or drop into Box Office Tuesday - Friday between 10am-3pm, call 4823 4999 or go to www.goulburnpac.com.au and follow the links.
