For all the netball fans out there, the Goulburn and District Netball Association's (GDNA) mixed social twilight netball competition is coming back.
The tournament running from October 13 to December 1 will have matches beginning at 6pm while the last matches will end at about 9pm.
The GDHA encouraged people to start organising their teams and vice president Karen Campbell said the competition was pretty popular in time.
"The last twilight season before the pandemic was quite big and popular," Campbell said.
"We get men, women, boys and girls taking part."
Netball is predominantly a female sport, but Campbell said there was a noticeable increase in male participation in recent years.
"As the years have gone one, male involvement has increased," she said.
"They think it's a lot of fun to be able to play a mixed sport with the females."
Campbell encouraged the public to take part.
"It's a good opportunity to get out there and have a bit of fun," she said.
"It's not serious, but it keeps you active.
"It is also an opportunity to meet new people if you haven't already done it.
If you don't know anything about netball, it doesn't matter because it's just great fun."
Only three males are allowed to take the court at a time from each team, one in each 3rd, and each team is to provide an umpire for alternate time slots.
For more information, visit the GDHA website.
