RFS fields triple zero calls for fire off Federal Highway

Louise Thrower
Louise Thrower
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:30am
'Don't panic': Fire off highway generates flurry of calls

Fire authorities have been inundated with calls about a blaze off the Federal Highway, at Wollogorang.

