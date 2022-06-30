'Don't panic': Fire off highway generates flurry of calls

Fire authorities have been inundated with calls about a blaze off the Federal Highway, at Wollogorang.
But RFS operational officer Mitchell Butler advises it is a pre-approved stubble burn that is under control.
"There were quite a few Triple 000 calls because it was producing a lot of smoke and flames were visible from the highway," he said.
"The RFS has been out there but it is under control. The owners are burning within a ploughed line (in the paddock)."
The RFS fielded initial reports from the community at 1.50pm, Thursday and more later in the afternoon.
The agricultural burn is being conducted 200 metres off the highway's southbound lane, some 25km south of Goulburn.
The RFS is no longer on scene.
