Debunking 4 common misconceptions about car finance

This is branded content for Driva

There are a lot of common misconceptions when it comes to getting car finance, and if you've never taken out a loan before it can be easy to get tripped up by these. Today we're debunking four of the most common misconceptions when it comes to car finance, so you can be as informed as possible before taking out a loan.

You need to spend hours shopping around

The first misconception is that you need to spend hours shopping around in order to get a great rate. But the reality is, you don't. This might seem a bit counterintuitive if you're after the best deal, so allow us to explain. Instead of spending hours searching the internet or driving around to dealerships to get dealer finance quotes, you can save yourself plenty of time (and stress!) by using a comparison website.



Car loans can be used for both new and used cars, and you can compare options from multiple lenders to find the best rate.

Car loans can only be used for brand new cars

Many people think that you can only get a loan for a brand new car, but this isn't true. Whether you're buying your car brand new from the dealership, used from a private seller or even at an auction, you can get finance for it.



If your car is relatively new (ie: 2014 or later), you'll likely be eligible for a secured loan, while if it's a bit older you might end up with an unsecured loan.

You can only receive a car loan from a dealership

Another common misconception is that you can only get car finance through a dealership. While dealer finance can be a great option for some drivers, it's normally only available for brand-new cars. Also, you won't have the ability to shop around for your best loan options, meaning you might miss out on a better deal elsewhere.



There are so many different types of lenders on the market, from neo-lenders to traditional lenders like major banks, so no matter your personal circumstances, there's likely a lender that works for you!



Whichever finance option you choose, the important thing is to make sure you take the time to fully understand all of the fees and conditions associated with the loan. Take your time and definitely don't feel pressured to rush into a finance agreement!

You cannot get an auto loan with bad credit

While you might find it a bit harder to get a loan with bad credit, it's definitely not impossible. Every lender will have different eligibility requirements and lending criteria, so even if you don't have the best credit score, there may be loan options available for you.



Keep in mind that the lower your credit score, the higher the interest rate you'll likely end up paying.



If you haven't already checked your credit score, you can contact a credit agency like Equifax to see your full credit history and understand why your score is the way it is.

