An Upper Lachlan councillor has stood behind his decision to pull support for the Goulburn to Crookwell rail trail proposal.
Cr Nathan McDonald said he was well aware before a June 21 extraordinary council meeting that a state government report on rail trails' framework was about to be released.
The Rail Trail for NSW Evaluation Summary and a framework for their future set-up was released just two days after the meeting.
While an original motion gave in-principle support for the 56km Goulburn to Crookwell rail trail to be further investigated, Cr McDonald successfully moved an amendment, which put an end to the councils' led project. It was supported five votes to four.
In pre-council approved responses, Cr McDonald told The Post the reports' release was not going to change the situation. Since his election in February, it had "become evident that the council's budget was tight and maintenance of a large rail trail was unaffordable."
"We needed to make a decision, regardless of what the report contained," he said.
"... If we couldn't afford the cost back then, we certainly cannot now or in the future given the significant increase in materials and labour costs."
He referred to an earlier feasibility study that estimated $200,000 in annual maintenance costs. Cr McDonald argued that spending this type of money "wouldn't pass the pub test" and if the council had that type of money to "splash around," it would be spent on projects that "directly benefited the community."
Although Goulburn Mulwaree had agreed to fund the full cost of an updated feasibility study, Cr McDonald said it was still asking for ongoing support and he saw the opportunity to revisit the proposal. Rather than draw the process out any longer, he thought it better to withdraw now, based on Upper Lachlan's financial position, and not "lead our neighbouring council on."
Goulburn to Crookwell Rail Trail Inc chairman, Cr Bob Kirk, has described the decision as "lacking vision and appreciation of the project." Studies had estimated $3 million to $4m in tourism income to the region from the rail trail. He also said full consultation with landholders would occur as part of the next step.
But landowners opposed to the plan have formed a group and lodged an e-petition to NSW Parliament.
Cr McDonald denied that he was pressured by landholders and said he was talking to concerned residents from both sides right up until 15 minutes before the meeting.
"....I had face-to-face meetings for most of the (previous) day with concerned landholders as well as supporters of the rail trail. Councillors were also supplied documents on the history of the proposal dating back to day one to assist in our decision. I had personally spoken with several supporters of the Rail Trail who had used the already constructed Rosweood to Tumbarumba trail," he said.
"When it all came down to it, I had three groups to consider: landholders, supporters of the Rail Trail, and Upper Lachlan ratepayers. Not one group pressured me into putting up the motion. It came down to me doing what was going to be best for the majority. I certainly wouldn't like to see something such as this go ahead and then we as a council are faced with not being able to maintain it or having to cut other services or raise rates to pay for its upkeep."
Landowners raised issues such as potential for trail fencing to cut stock off from water supplies, trespassing, wind drift from chemicals, biosecurity, lack of maintenance and rubbish.
Cr McDonald said the proposal had been sitting on the table for more than 10 years and landholders didn't deserve the "anxiety of the unknown, given that consultation was minimal."
Although the rail trail's construction, estimated at $20m, was proposed to be grant funded, he pointed out that the committee had missed out on two opportunities. He did not see further funding on the radar.
Cr Kirk has rejected this, saying that opportunities could open with the state's recently boosted Regional Growth Fund.
Upper Lachlan's decision has put an end to the rail trail in its present form. The state government's framework requires the support of both councils, where the trail runs through two LGAs.
But Cr Kirk says he is not giving up on the idea.
On June 21, the legislation was introduced to the NSW Upper House to streamline the processes around rail trails' creation.
