Kay and Cassie bring a personal approach to NDIS participants.

From its first trials in parts of Austrralia from 2013, the idea behind the NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) has been that eligible people, or their carers, would have greater choice with regards to the assistance and services they engage with.

Kay Rudd of Jigsaw Plan Management points out that, in regional areas such as ours, this scheme can still limit the options a little because of the relatively modest number of small businesses who are registered NDIS providers.

However, there is a way to increase the range of options available to you under an NDIS plan, and that is through choosing to be plan managed.

PLAN MANAGEMENT

"Opting to be plan managed gives you freedom of choice with the providers you engage," Kay explains.

These additional options appear because, with plan management, "service providers do not need to be registered as NDIS providers, and this allows you flexibility to meet your goals," Kay said.

WHAT THEY DO

"Jigsaw Plan Management provides financial management of NDIS plans on behalf of eligible participants.

"A financial plan manager gives the participant a great choice of service provider, while taking the hassle away from the participant and their family," Kay said.

"During a plan meeting, participants are asked 'how you would like to look after the money in the plan?'"

Just as helpfully, at the same time "your billing issues and questions are resolved for you, allowing you spend your time living your best life," Kay said.

NO COST TO YOU

"If the participant elects to be plan managed, the NDIS will add the extra funding in the plan to cover our services.

"There is no cost to the participant."

HOW IT WORKS

"We receive, check and lodge the invoices from the service providers.

"We arrange payment of those invoices in accordance with the NDIS plan and provide a monthly report so that participants can understand how the plan is progressing.

"As accountants, we understand how money and budgeting works."

WHO THEY ARE

Kay Rudd started Jigsaw Plan Management in 2018 when she became passionate about helping our community and wanted to support NDIS participants in the Goulburn and surrounding areas with a personal, community sense approach to managing the financial aspects of their NDIS plans.

The Jigsaw Plan Management team has now grown with four team members who all pride themselves on being client focused, reliable and respectful.

Kay pointed out that things have been a little tricky lately, for obvious reasons, but Kay and the team "take the time to connect with each of their participants on a personal level as well as the providers throughout our area giving the team a real sense of the services available to participants," Kay said.

"Jigsaw also runs information sessions for NDIS participants to help them understand all things about a plan and there are always some great conversations during these sessions which encourages participants to become involved and connect with other participants as well as local area coordinators, early childhood, early intervention representatives, providers, and other sections of the community that may be able to assist a participant live their best life."