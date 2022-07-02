Goulburn Post
Road closure in the Goulburn Mulwaree LGA: July 2

By Burney Wong
Updated July 2 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:08am
The walking track at Marsden weir is among a number of road and ground closures due to the ongoing rain across Goulburn.

With the weather looking grim all weekend, road and ground closures are inevitable.

