What the wet weekend looked like across Goulburn and the Southern Highlands

The severe weather event that is currently hitting the South Coast of NSW has delivered a lot of rain to Goulburn and the Southern Highlands this weekend.
Check out the current water levels around our towns so far.
Heavy rainfall is expected to continue into tomorrow, and is likely to further contribute to localised areas of flooding.
Motorists are advised to take extreme care when driving on the roads, and delay any non essential journeys.
If you need assistance don't hesitate to call the SES on 132 500 or Triple Zero for emergencies and remember never, ever drive through floodwaters no matter how shallow they seem.
