There were plenty of trips and falls, but that didn't wipe the smiles of the faces of those who took part in the roller skating disco at Goulburn PCYC on Saturday, July 2.
The event, funded by the Community Drug Action Team (CDAT), was run in two sections: The community session followed by the youth session.
CDAT chair Carol James said there was a decent turnout on the day and everyone enjoyed themselves.
"The community session was a lot busier than the youth session, but that was probably because of the cold weather," James said.
"The previous time an event like this was held, it was a big hit, so we funded another event."
She said CDAT provided mocktails and had a little a survey for people to fill in.
"It gave us some responses on drug and alcohol needs," she said.
Unlike this time, the first event was sponsored by Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
