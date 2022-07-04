Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

What's on in Goulburn and surrounding towns this week

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated July 4 2022 - 3:54am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet other booklovers at Goulburn Book Club.

Genre Book Club

New to Goulburn?

New to Goulburn and wanting to meet people, chat with other book worms, or find great reading recommendations? Come along to Goulburn Mulwaree Library's Book Club. On the first Tuesday of each month at 5.30pm, the library runs a book club discussion revolving around a central theme or genre. Nobody reads the same book, and a new topic is discussed each month. The group then get together at 5.30pm on the following Tuesday to review the books before revealing the next topic.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.