New to Goulburn and wanting to meet people, chat with other book worms, or find great reading recommendations? Come along to Goulburn Mulwaree Library's Book Club. On the first Tuesday of each month at 5.30pm, the library runs a book club discussion revolving around a central theme or genre. Nobody reads the same book, and a new topic is discussed each month. The group then get together at 5.30pm on the following Tuesday to review the books before revealing the next topic.
A lot is happening at the Hume Conservatorium these school holidays. Throughout the two weeks, there will be strings workshops with Deb McConnell, a rock guitar orchestra with Garth Prentice, Glee Club with Richard Lane, a strings ensemble with Wanda and beatboxing with Connor Malanos. To RSVP to these events visit www.humecon.nsw.edu.au or call 02 4821 8833 for more information.
Zero Central Circus is bringing their Mobile Aerial School to the Veolia Arena for four fantastic workshops these winter school holidays. Learn aerial hoops and aerial silks from Stah Power, who has travelled the world performing circus acts for over 25 years. Each workshop is two hours long, with five aerial rigs, 10 students and two teachers. The workshops cost $65 and Parents NSW Vouchers are accepted. Workshops will run on Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 7. You can book at www.zerocentralcircus.com.au.
This week at the GPAC you can catch Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus reinventing the composer's magical music in a skilful and illuminating show featuring Circa's dexterous daredevil artists and a live accordionist. The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow will also make its way to Goulburn this week with an all-killer, no-filler line-up of Australian stars and talented newcomers. Catch Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus on Friday, July 8 at either 11am or 6pm, or some comedy on Sunday, July 10 at 5pm.
Join Jodie Munday this NAIDOC Week for a women's weaving workshop using sustainably sourced materials to create a coil woven table centrepiece. In this workshop, women will gather together, weave and have a yarn while enjoying some stories and music. This workshop is for female participants, 6 years and older, to socialise and learn new skills together. The workshop will take place on Saturday, July 9 from 1pm to 4pm and bookings can be made through the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery.
Goulburn Rotary Parkside Markets is a regional produce and artisan market. A project of the Goulburn Rotary Club, at the markets you will find something for each of your senses: coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and so much more. All funds raised from the market go to support Rotary charities and projects. Held in Montague St, adjacent to Belmore Park, come and explore the markets on Saturday, July 9 from 8.30am.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
