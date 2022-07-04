As environmental themed events took place around the country to mark June as 'environment month', the CWA Goulburn evening branch held their environmental and agricultural meeting.
Held on Monday June 27, the meeting was "rubbish".
Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Waste Education Officer Hannah Cotton attended the meeting to explain how to sort through waste.
The ever-enthusiastic Ms Cotton stood at a high table with a spread of plastic bags, boxes, jars, pie wraps, veggie bags and more, then started sorting.
With passion and impressive knowledge, Ms Cotton explained what to do with each type of waste.
It was good to know, for example, that dirty pizza boxes go in the green bin and clean ones/lids in the yellow bin.
Dog hair after a brush goes in the green bin and most coffee cups in the red bin.
Glossy magazines that are hard to rip are better in the red bin. Wiping up fat from a pan? Don't put it down the sink, wipe it out with a paper towel and put it in the green bin.
CWA agricultural and environmental officer Narelle Kennedy said it was exciting to hear the new Council Waste Depot is well under way and will be easy and cost-effective to use.
The new centre is estimated to be up and running around March 2023 and a survey is coming so residents can tell council what their preferences are for how they can help the community dispose of rubbish.
Ms Cotton had a strong message about re-using things where you can and recycling things you can't, through council or other organisations who recycle bottle caps, makeup containers and lots more. There is also the "return to store" REDcycle solution for most plastic bags.
If you're not sure what to do, give Ms Cotton a call or check out GMC WastEd on Facebook for help.
The focus on recycling and waste was set against a backdrop of displays set up with images and information on CWA NSW's three areas of study for this year:
CWA supports an Australian agricultural product each year and this year is a favourite for many CWA members, coffee.
While there is no local coffee grower as Australia's coffee is grown in far North East NSW and Northern Queensland, there is a coffee roaster at Woodhouselee, Greywood Roasters.
If you had coffee with your Devonshire tea at the Goulburn Show CWA Tearoom this year, it was Greywood Coffee.
CWA welcomes visitors and new members at their meetings held on the fourth Monday night of each month where they enjoy an excellent meal at Best Western Hotel.
Please contact publicity officer Narelle Kennedy for information 0410611869.
