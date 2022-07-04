Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn-based Community Voice for Hume backs Gundary Solar Farm

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 5 2022 - 6:43am, first published July 4 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landowners say activists, including a member of The Goulburn Group, have stolen their signs mounted on fencing against the Gundary Solar Farm. They have since been re-posted. Photo: Louise Thrower.

Forces are rallying on both sides of the debate about a proposed large-scale solar farm on Goulburn's outskirts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.