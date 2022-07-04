Forces are rallying on both sides of the debate about a proposed large-scale solar farm on Goulburn's outskirts.
An action group has sprung up in protest over the proposed $540 million Gundary solar farm. However Community Voice for Hume has joined The Goulburn Group in backing the 400 megawatt state significant project off Windellama and Mountain Ash Roads.
As tensions heighten, opponents have also accused The Goulburn Group (TGG) of removing Stop Gundary solar farm' signs posted on property fencing.
A property owner claimed to have captured on CCTV camera a group member removing a sign from fencing at the Windellama and Mountain Ash Road intersection on June 27.
Stop Gundary Solar Farm co-founder, Ann Moore, said the reaction of local activists, including TGG, was "an affront" to their right to protest the development.
"It is incredible that people who won't be affected by this proposal think they have the right to vandalise or (remove) our signs. To shut us down," she said.
"All we want to do is to get a message out about the catastrophic long-term impact of the solar installation on local landholders and the broader Goulburn community, including the business."
TGG vice-president Mike Steketee said he was not aware of a confirmed allegation against any members.
"If there is an allegation, it is not something organised or condoned by TGG. We are opposed to that type of activity," he said.
A memo to members stated:
"We are asking all TGG members to never resort to such tactics and refrain from doing or saying anything that might be illegal and has the potential to put the credibility of our case and the name and reputation of TGG in jeopardy."
It comes amid formation of the Stop Gundary Solar Farm group, which has established a website and social media presence. Mrs Moore, husband Stan, and Louise Clegg, wife of Hume MP Angus Taylor, are among the members. The group is mounting a parliamentary petition against the project.
At the same time, Community Voice for Hume, is supporting the development. It badges itself as an apolitical organisation, founded after the 2019 federal election "to mobilise and empower the community to develop a sustainable and resilient future for our region."
President Bob Philipson said the group was "bitterly disappointed" that Hume MP Angus Taylor and Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman were opposing the solar farm.
"(They) have put the concerns of a small number of landholders ahead of the community's broader interests," he said.
"The company involved, Lightsource bp, is promising to spend $540 million on this project to generate enough electricity for 133,000 households.
"Are federal MP Angus Taylor and state MP Wendy Tuckerman really saying they don't want half a billion dollars to be injected into the local economy? Are they really not interested in the 400 jobs promised by the company and the numerous potential contracts for local businesses?
"Renewable energy is one of Australia's biggest growth industries and it is a vital part of a safer, more prosperous Australia that we can leave to our children and grandchildren. If we do not seize the opportunities offered to us, they will go elsewhere."
The MPs have said they were not opposed to renewable energy but the project's scale and impact on 74 landholders on "prime grazing land." Ms Tuckerman said it would have 1.2 million panels, the largest in NSW.
Ms Moore said the issue was not about politics.
"For affected landholders this is our future. It is all of our assets, our superannuation money and our future quality of life," she said.
"Some of our blocks will become unsaleable with catastrophic impacts on several landholders. Some of us will never recover financially from the impact of this solar farm. Lightsourcbp will not talk compensation with us."
Mr Philipson said landholders who were "genuinely adversely affected" deserved compensation.
"But their concerns do not justify blocking the project," he said.
"Compared to coal mines or coal seam gas extraction, the impact on the landscape of solar farms is small.
"In the case of Gundary, the proposal is to include livestock grazing on the site, as has happened at other such projects, demonstrating that solar farms and agriculture are compatible."
"Community Voice for Hume will join forces with The Goulburn Group and other like-minded organisations to argue strongly for the company to provide extensive benefits to our community."
It would also advocate for locally sourced jobs, traineeships and support for Goulburn TAFE, and establishment of a community benefit fund to benefit local groups.
Mr Philipson said that rather than than opposing projects on "narrow interest grounds," everyone must rise to the "urgent challenge of building adequate renewable energy capacity to replace our failing coal-fired power stations."
