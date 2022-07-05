"Greenleaf Disability Service is a dynamic, values-based organisation," said general manager Penelope (Penny) Lucas.
"Our passion is to provide help, services and assistance to our clients and NDIS participants. So if you are seeking help, come and see us," Penny continued.
"Quality is our backbone, person centered is our heart, innovative thinking is our brain, excellence is our hand. Collaboration is important to us and we work in collaboration with other community service organisations.
"We offer quality care to all NDIS participants."
Serving the local community, and offering local employment opportunities in the sector as well, "Greenleaf Disability and Care Services was established in 2016 and has grown to become one of the most respected and trusted NDIS service providers.
"We take pride in helping people find the best supports with our local support coordinator and also provide assistance to help people navigate the NDIS for their correct plan development to achieve their goals."
Greenleaf Disability Service provides supports including short-term accommodation, medium-term accommodation, respite, support coordination, plan management and supported independent living.
"With demand for support and assistance for disability services and supported living accommodation on the rise, Greenleaf in Goulburn is here to assist you to find the best services and to provide support to help you have your plan reviewed so that you can access the right support and services."
Greenleaf helps people from the community who are living with a disability, and delivers supported independent living, community access, and capacity building in Goulburn and surrounds.
Additionally, "Greenleaf Disability Service provides services to assist participants to develop individual plans to achieve goals, and desires for independent living, and to develop and maintain relationships and community connections, including social and community activities," Penny explained.
"We also provide stay in respite care for up to two weeks if necessary, while short-term accommodation can go for longer as needed.
"The in-home support that Greenleaf provides is just that. It allows a person to live independently in their own home, but still get the support that they need for their shopping, attending appointments with a transport service, personal care if required, and just general household duties if needed.
"The other thing Greenleaf does is help people get the most out of their NDIS funding."
Endeavour Industries has been operational for over 51 years.
They offer great opportunity for adults living with a disability in the local and surrounding areas.
"We provide employment opportunities for those who are unable to take part in other workplaces and provide them with the chance to expand on their knowledge and skills in a safe and friendly environment," a spokesperson said.
The organisation operates over two sites.
One of these is the Wollondilly Steam Laundry which also offers an ironing service and more. This is a local small business at 67 Oxley Street, Goulburn.
The other is the Goulburn Resource Recovery Centre, a recycling facility at 54 Sinclair Street, Goulburn.
"At Goulburn Resource Recovery Centre, our employees and staff strive to be environmentally aware and socially responsible for their environmental and global impact.
"We teach our employees to reduce, reuse and recycle their waste to set an example for others."
Additionally, "we are Goulburn's only kerbside recycling collection service. For more than 18 years we have been servicing the entire community with commercial and kerbside recycling."
Meanwhile, "at our Oxley Street premises, employees work in four different areas. These include the commercial laundry that services motels and accommodation establishments in Goulburn and surrounding areas and the Southern Highlands."
Their ironing department irons and folds work clothes for businesses, as well as casual and other clothing for private individuals.
"We also operate security shredding for professional services and other businesses that require the safe and secure disposal of all old documentation.
"In the small business area, employees assist in assembly of tent ropes and clips as well as other time- saving jobs for local businesses."
Importantly, "our employees are reliable, efficient and will always complete a task without shortcuts. We boost your business productivity and increase morale within the workplace. No matter how big or small, we assist your business with whatever needs to be done."
From its first trials in parts of Austrralia from 2013, the idea behind the NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) has been that eligible people, or their carers, would have greater choice with regards to the assistance and services they engage with.
Kay Rudd of Jigsaw Plan Management points out that, in regional areas such as ours, this scheme can still limit the options a little because of the relatively modest number of small businesses who are registered NDIS providers.
However, there is a way to increase the range of options available to you under an NDIS plan, and that is through choosing to be plan managed.
"Opting to be plan managed gives you freedom of choice with the providers you engage," Kay explains.
These additional options appear because, with plan management, "service providers do not need to be registered as NDIS providers, and this allows you flexibility to meet your goals," Kay said.
"Jigsaw Plan Management provides financial management of NDIS plans on behalf of eligible participants.
"A financial plan manager gives the participant a great choice of service provider, while taking the hassle away from the participant and their family," Kay said.
"During a plan meeting, participants are asked 'how you would like to look after the money in the plan?'"
Just as helpfully, at the same time "your billing issues and questions are resolved for you, allowing you spend your time living your best life," Kay said.
"If the participant elects to be plan managed, the NDIS will add the extra funding in the plan to cover our services.
"There is no cost to the participant."
"We receive, check and lodge the invoices from the service providers.
"We arrange payment of those invoices in accordance with the NDIS plan and provide a monthly report so that participants can understand how the plan is progressing.
"As accountants, we understand how money and budgeting works."
Kay Rudd started Jigsaw Plan Management in 2018 when she became passionate about helping our community and wanted to support NDIS participants in the Goulburn and surrounding areas with a personal, community sense approach to managing the financial aspects of their NDIS plans.
The Jigsaw Plan Management team has now grown with four team members who all pride themselves on being client focused, reliable and respectful.
Kay pointed out that things have been a little tricky lately, for obvious reasons, but Kay and the team "take the time to connect with each of their participants on a personal level as well as the providers throughout our area giving the team a real sense of the services available to participants," Kay said.
"Jigsaw also runs information sessions for NDIS participants to help them understand all things about a plan and there are always some great conversations during these sessions which encourages participants to become involved and connect with other participants as well as local area coordinators, early childhood, early intervention representatives, providers, and other sections of the community that may be able to assist a participant live their best life."
Contact the team on 0412 945 571 or email kay@jigsawndispm.com.au and let Jigsaw Plan Management help piece together your NDIS plan.
Moving into residential aged care is a significant life change that can be met with apprehension, but it can also provide an opportunity to live your best life in a safe environment with familiar faces and necessary help just around the corner.
At Gill Waminda Aged Care Centre, run by The Salvation Army Aged Care (TSAAC), the goal is to provide quality care by promoting a culture of choice in a homely setting.
The centre offers personalised care plans and lifestyle programs, caters for culinary preferences and supports residents' connections with family, friends and the community.
Lifestyle coordinator Margaret is passionate about creating a home for residents. "I want people to walk in here and be happy and to know they're loved and everyone's welcome. This is a place of warmth and love," she said.
Margaret recalls when resident Maddie first moved in, who had thought she was moving into a new flat and not aged care. Margaret and her team then got her involved in choosing furniture colours in the common areas of the centre to make her feel included, in control and provide some normalcy to ease the transition.
Margaret collaborates with residents on the lifestyle program through monthly care partnership meetings, as well as their families.
"They work with us as a team, otherwise we couldn't meet the full needs of our residents," she said.
"You can't have a centre functioning without family."
This helps inform both current and new programs which hope to mirror the residents' lifestyles.
Garry, who resides at Gill Waminda Aged Care Centre in Goulburn, spends his mornings doing intricate puzzles. Upon seeing his enthusiasm, the staff created a corner solely for Garry to enjoy his puzzles.
With lifestyle programs integrated into the day-to-day of the centre, residents have accessibility to pursue their interests and discover new ones, as they wish.
"In aged care, you feel like you are working at home because you are with the same residents and you get connected with them and you can take better care of them," said centre manager Sadiya.
"We have in-depth conversations with residents that involve themselves, family, relevant decision makers, nurses, doctors, care Mmanagers and centre managers, and everything important is noted in the care plan," said Colleen, TSAAC's clinical learning specialist.
"We maintain residents' dignity by working with them and consulting with them to ensure all personal decisions are done safely."
Risk assessments are utilised to guarantee residents can engage in activities they feel are important whilst still receiving comprehensive care.
In addition to staff getting to know residents, there are also initiatives for residents to get to know staff.
The centre's staff is comprised of individuals from culturally diverse backgrounds, and they have found that dance, music and food has really helped residents get to know the people caring for them.
Many staff have had their own family members reside at the centre or had family also join the team, such as Margaret's grandmother and the daughter of staff members Michael and Teresa.
John's wife was a resident at the centre and John now resides there himself. He said to his family that when the time came, he did not want to be anywhere else but Gill Waminda and he feels at home at the centre.
For more information, contact Gill Waminda Aged Care Centre on 02 4823 4300.
Interchange Australia is an approved provider of disability and aged care services under the NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) and My Aged Care.
Providing disability and aged care services since 1986, Interchange Australia now stretches from South West Sydney all the way to Southern NSW, which also now including multiple coastal regions, as well as western regions of NSW.
Interchange Australia's qualified and experienced support staff pride themselves in providing quality care in home, in the community as well as across our multiple facilities in each region.
"Services offered within the Goulburn Mulwaree region, Upper Lachlan Shire, Yass Valley and Palerang regions include group activities and supports within our centres and in the community, individual supports both in home and in the community and also in home and centre based respite care and support coordination for both Aged Care and NDIS recipients," a spokesperson said.
Services provided within the community may include social support or transport.
Social support involves social activities in either a group or an individual one-to-one setting. Transport will help you get out for shopping or appointments. Centre based services may include day programs or respite care.
Day programs are goal orientated, educational and fun activities held in a group based setting, but individual one-to-one support is available within these groups where required.
Meanwhile respite care can be in a group or individual setting.
Services provided at home may include such services as domestic assistance, personal care, nursing care, home maintenance, or home modification.
Domestic assistance involves household jobs like cleaning, clothes washing and ironing. Personal care is help with activities like bathing or showering, dressing, hair care and going to the toilet. And nursing care is where a a qualified nurse comes to your home and may, for example, dress a wound or provide continence advice
Home maintenance can involve minor general repair and care of your house or yard, for example, changing light bulbs or replacing tap washers. And home modification can include minor installation of safety aids such as alarms, ramps and support rails in your home
"At Interchange Australia individual care plans are developed specific to your needs, assisting you with achieving your goals.
"Join us on Thursday 28th July at our Interchange Australia Open Day between 11am and 1pm and take the opportunity to see firsthand what we do how we do it and meet our experienced consultants who will be able to answer any questions you might have about both the NDIS and aged care sectors."
Planning a funeral isn't something most of us would know how to do.
Apart from being a difficult time already, the task is less easy when the loved one who passed on hadn't made their wishes clearly known to you.
Seeking help on any topic means turning to someone knowledgable, so to get a professional perspective on this we asked John Crooks from R J Sidney Craig Funeral Directors about the advantages of pre-planning to make your wishes known, and here's what he had to say.
Why should you pre-arrange your funeral?
Considering our own demise is certainly not an enjoyable topic to think about, let alone discuss with our loved ones, however avoiding it can ultimately cause more stress than actually having that difficult conversation.
Pre-paid funeral plans and funeral bonds provide inherent financial advantages, but even more importantly they can offer many emotional benefits as well.
For example:
They can help reduce that emotional burden on those we love - by providing some guidance to your loved ones we can help take away some of their uncertainty and so help reduce their stress and anxiety levels.
Funerals, just like weddings, are a time of heightened emotions. It's not unusual to witness what were previous small family cracks now developing into major crevices as we all try and do what we think is the right thing. Planning ahead and providing the answers to the many questions family will be faced, can help minimise family tension and potential family conflicts.
Having that difficult discussion with your family can also be the catalyst to address other important topics and so help prepare families for what they can expect when the time arrives.
By considering right now what you want in a funeral service very importantly enables you to think about how you want to be remembered.
Pre-planning your funeral not only reduces the emotional burden on your loved ones but it can also provide you with some peace of mind as well as the satisfaction that you have considered and documented your wishes in a logical manner.
A prepaid funeral or funeral bond with R J Sidney Craig Funeral Directors means that you only pay for the funeral service that you want at today's prices - guaranteed. It's that simple.
So, talk to the professionals in funeral planning.
R J Sidney Craig believe funeral planning ought to be done correctly, so please come in and let their friendly staff help assist you in answering any questions you may have on your funeral planning options.