Looking at a bright future Advertising Feature

Celebrating: From the left we have Jenni Welsh, Matt Skillman, Dane Welsh, Sandy Dawson and Graeme Welsh. Photo: Supplied

Graeme Welsh Real Estate is a proudly family owned and operated independent agency celebrating 25 years of serving Goulburn and surrounding communities in all matter of property transactions.



They have been doing this in the current business since July 1997, with founder Graeme Welsh and son Dane Welsh working closely together to grow the agency into what it is today.

Prior to this however, "Graeme began his career in the real estate industry in 1990 after many years in the meat and rural industries by forming Town and Country Real Estate in partnership with Allan McDonald," said Matt Skillman.



This agency later became known as The Professionals McDonald & Welsh Real Estate.



As mentioned, Graeme and Dane eventually formed the current independent agency called Graeme Welsh Real Estate in 1997.

"They started small at 271 Auburn Street with just Graeme in sales, Dane in property management and Michelle Beard, Summer Welsh and Christine Jewell in administration," Matt said.



"With a reputation for professionalism and integrity in the industry, this saw the agency grow and the need came to expand with further staff required to continue to provide the service our clients had come to expect of Graeme Welsh Real Estate".



As such, at this stage of their progress they now had "two sales agents in Graeme and Peter Bladwell, and two full-time property managers with Dane Welsh and Graeme's sister Jenni Welsh," Matt said.

"With hard work and dedication, the team by 2006 had grown further with another property manager Sandy Dawson added to the team."

They also found themselves needing to grow the size of their office.



"Space at 271 Auburn Street was lacking in size, so the agency relocated to the historic 15 Lagoon Street, a two story weatherboard home built around 1911 with a rich history and charm.



"The office grew further and in 2017 more space was required and [this made it] necessary to move to the current office at 12 Lagoon Street, another historic heritage building originally constructed in the early 1900s blending part of Goulburn's history with our history."

After more than 30 years in the industry, Graeme has now stepped back and handed over to the next generation, to son Dane Welsh and Matthew Skillman as of January 2022 "to continue to build upon the hard work and dedication Graeme has shown to the valued clients of the agency over the past 25 years and continue the high level of service clients have come expect over the years.



"With Graeme's continuing support and guidance, the agency will continue to offer the highest level of service and advice to our clients into the future while bringing the latest in sales marketing and property management technology to further improve our service," Matt said.

"Keeping the agency family owned and operated, the team at Graeme Welsh Real Estate look forward to the future with Dane, Matt, Sandy and Jenni with Graeme's support and expanding the agency services to provide the top level of customer service and professionalism to our valued current and future clients.