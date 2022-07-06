"She remembers, too, what a red letter day it was for Goulburn when the Governor's lady performed the planting ceremony. She recalled the scene with the crowds of Goulburn citizens standing by, and remembers, too, how she stood on one side and watched the gracious Lady Belmore as she planted the tree grown on the Kippilaw estate and which has now grown to a stout oak tree, an eternal reminder of an epoch-making event in Goulburn's history.

