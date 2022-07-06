People travelling during the school holidays are being urged to look out for vulnerable wildlife impacted by the wet weather and floods.
The deluge has once again flooded towns across NSW with many animals displaced as they try to escape floodwaters and search for food and shelter.
Burrowing animals such as wombats and echidnas are expected to be the most heavily impacted as their homes are filled with floodwaters and mud.
IFAW Animal Rescue Officer Nicole Rojas-Marin said the impacts of climate change had made for a relentless few years for Australian wildlife.
"From drought, to bushfires and now several record-breaking floods, animals have barely had the chance to recover," she said.
"We know millions of animals are killed or injured on roads every year but we simply can't afford for our native wildlife to be impacted any further."
Due to the flooding, there is likely to be more animals out and about coinciding with the school holidays and more traffic on NSW roads.
People can help rescue wildlife by downloading the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) Wildlife Rescue App before heading out onto the roads.
This free app, which was developed in partnership with the NSW Wildlife Council, puts people directly in touch with the nearest wildlife rescue group to report an injured animal.
The user will then be guided on the best way to help support the injured animal.
"Anything we can do to help is vital," Ms Rojas-Marin said.
"The IFAW app empowers everyday people to be a part of the solution by helping get injured animals the immediate treatment they need for the best chances of survival."
The app also allows the user to report deceased animals, allowing wildlife rehabilitators to accurately monitor the cause of local deaths and identify danger zones and road-kill hotspots.
